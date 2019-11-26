On Arjun Rampal's Birthday, Gabriella Demetriades Shares Quirky Pics Of Actor's 'Pearls Of Wisdom'

Gabriella shared this adorable photo of the two (courtesy gabriellademetriades)

Highlights "With you time is not linear," wrote Gabriella "We should celebrate the day you graced us with that smile," she added "Happy birthday to you," Gabriella also wrote

Happy birthday, Arjun Rampal! His birthday was made extra special by girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades, who sent an adorable greeting to the just-turned-47-year-old actor on Instagram. Gabriella composed a beautiful note highlighting how Arjun's smile brightens up the 'world every day' and zeroed in on some quirky and some loved-up moments between them to write about Arjun's 'pearls of wisdom'. Here's what she posted: "With you time is not linear, but still we should celebrate the day you graced us all with that smile and every day that you share those pearls of wisdom with the world. Happy birthday to you, shri-ji Arjun Rampal." Gabriella and Arjun welcomed their first child - a boy - in July this year. The couple have named him Arik.

Take a look at Gabriella's birthday post for Arjun Rampal here:

Arjun often features in couple-special posts on Gabriella's Instagram, like the one from Halloween, which she simply caption: "Birds of a feather" and let the photo do the rest of the talking. And then there's the one from Diwali.

But our personal favourite is Arjun Rampal's baby announcement post, in which he wrote for Gabriella: "Blessed to have you and start all over again.... Thank you baby for this baby."

Gabriella Demetriades is a South African model-actress and now a Mumbai-based designer, who owns the label Deme Love. She returned to work within days of her baby's arrival and is often spotted going on dinner dates in and around Mumbai with Arjun Rampal. On the work front, Arjun Rampal was last seen in Paltan. Arjun and his former wife Mehr Jesia were officially granted divorce by a family court last week.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.