Trolled For 'Drive Indian' Post, Arjun Rampal's Epic Comeback On Instagram

Arjun Rampal recently Instagrammed a video of waterlogged Mumbai streets and got busy replying to trolls on the post. The 46-year-old actor recorded a video of a sub-merged Mercedes from his car window and Instagrammed it with the caption: "Only Indian cars survive in this weather. Be safe. Drive Indian." Users in the comments section trolled Arjun Rampal with sarcastic queries like: "Which Indian car you are talking about?" and pointed out: "Sir, I'm sure you do not have an Indian car." Another user tagged Arjun Rampal to write: "What rubbish bro. So, you also stop using Range Rover and buy a Maruti Alto." Arjun Rampal responded with a sassy reply to this comment and wrote: "Took the video from my Alto."

While several gave thumbs-ups to Arjun's response, the troll, who had to have the last word, added: "Nice bro. Donate your Range Rover to me." Take a look at Arjun Rampal's post and his Instagram exchange here:

On Wednesday, the City Of Dreams was brought to a standstill because of heavy downpour. Mumbai's situation aggravated as water from the flooded Mithi river was pushed back by the high tide and submerged rail tracks in many areas. Train services were disrupted and passengers remained stranded for hours. A holiday was declared for schools and junior colleges in and around Mumbai and a red alert was declared in anticipation of more rain. Nearly 20 flights were cancelled and another 280 delayed at the Mumbai airport on Wednesday.

On the work front, Arjun Rampal was last seen in 2018 release Paltan, which turned out to be a box office dud. Arjun Rampal recently welcomed a baby boy with his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades.

