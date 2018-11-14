Petta New Poster: Rajinikanth Smiles, Simran Bagga Blushes As They Gear Up For Pongal

Rajinikanth and Simran Bagga in Petta. (Image courtesy: Twitter)

Rajinikanth's fans are awaiting the release of his long-pending film 2.0 and meanwhile, a new poster of his next film Petta rocked the Internet today. Within minutes of its release, hashtag #Petta found a spot on Twitter's trend list besting the other top entertainment trend of the day - '#DeepVeerKiShaadi' (for Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's wedding today). Petta is directed by Karthik Subbaraj and the film also stars south Indian actress Simran, who features on the poster with Rajinikanth. In the poster, Rajinikanth and Simran navigate their way through a sea of people holding potted plants and with huge smiles on their faces. The film is slated for Pongal 2019 release

Take a look:

The first look of Petta released in September and it presented Rajinikanth is a menacing look as opposed to the above happy looking picture.

The second poster was featured Rajnikanth smiling at his fans:

Petta also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Trisha Krishnan and Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui in pivotal roles.

However, as said before, fans of Rajinikanth won't have to wait for too long to watch their favourite actor on the silver screen. At the end of November, Rajinikanth will reprise the roles of Dr Vaseegaran and Robot Chhiti in 2.0, which is the sequel to his 2010 film Enthiran (Robot in Hindi). The time, Vaseegaran and Chhiti will unite to fight a common enemy named Dr Richards, played by Akshay Kumar.

2.0 is directed by Shankar, who also made Enthiran while AR Rahman returned for music composition. 2.0 also stars Amy Jackson, Adil Hussain and Sudhanshu Pandey.