2.0 Trailer: Reloaded Rajinikanth Vs Menacing Akshay Kumar Will Set Your Screens Ablaze

Rajinikanth in a still from 2.0. (Courtesy YouTube)

Highlights 2.0 will release on November 2.0 Akshay Kumar tweeted the trailer and wrote: "The D-Day is here" Shankar Shanmugham is the director of 2.0

Finally, the makers have unveiled the trailer of one of the year's most anticipated film 2.0, and oh boy, it looks so gripping. Directed by Shankar Shanmugam, the over two-minute long trailer is replete with heavy usage of VFX, intriguing glimpses that you can hardly take your eyes off the screen, we bet. What happens when the technology, which has become an integral part of our lifestyle, becomes our enemy and starts destroying/targeting us? Residents of a city (apparently Chennai) are shocked and bewildered since their phones have started disappearing all of a sudden. Rajinikanth, who reprises the role of Dr Vaseegaran, is equally shocked with the happenings in the city. The flying cell phones assembling into a huge bird-like figure is terrorising the people and then enters saviour Chitti, reloaded version 2.0. Akshay Kumar as Dr Richards looks simply menacing. Eventually we come to know the reason behind the the sudden disappearances of the cellphoenes when Akshay Kumar says: "Cellphone rakhnewala har vyakti hathyata hai." Chitti and Dr Richard's face-off is something you will not want to miss in the trailer. We also get a glimpse of Amy Jackson, who is apparently playing the role of a robot.

Here is the trailer of 2.0, do. not. blink...

Fans were introduced to 2.0's primary characters - as played by Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar and Amy Jackson - with some intriguing posters. Makers kept on teasing the fans with these mind-boggling posters, which featured the actors in a never-seen-before avatar.

Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar's 2.0 is an end product of 25 VFX studios worldwide, 2150 VFX shots, 1000 complex VFX shots, 1000 VFX artistes, 10 concept artists 25 3D designers, 500 craftsmen, 3,000 technicians and more. No wonder 2.0 is one of Asia's most expensive film with a reported budget of Rs. 500 crore.









Akshay Kumar, who plays the antagonist in the film in an earlier interview to news agency PTI said: "I've never done a role like this in my entire career. And, I've never seen anyone doing a character like this. It was a whole new experience to play the role of an anti-hero," PTI reported Akshay as saying while promoting the movie in Dubai. 2.0 marks Akshay's Tamil debut.

2.0 will be Rajinikanth's second film this year after Kaala. Kaala, which released in June this year, was directed by Pa Ranjith. Kaala, produced by Rajinikanth's son-in-law Dhanush, wasn't a blockbuster but it fetched a decent number at the box office.

2.0 will release close to a decade after Enthiran (Robot in Hindi) hit the screens. Enthiran hit the screens in 2010 and did an exemplary performance at the box office. Both Enthiran and 2.0 have been directed by Shankar.

Save the date folks, 2.0 hits the screens on November 29.