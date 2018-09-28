Thugs Of Hindostan's Insanely Viral Trailer Crosses 27 Million Views In 24 Hours. But Is It As Insane As Baahubali 2?

A still from Thugs Of Hindostan. (Image courtesy: YouTube)

The trailer of Thugs Of Hindostan, with over 27 million views on YouTube (consolidated views from Hindi, Tamil and Telugu videos), has gone insanely viral. The upcoming Yash Raj Films project, featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh in lead roles, has created quite an impact on social media but did it beat the unflinching Baahubali: The Conclusion? Well, no. The trailer of Baahubali 2 crossed over 50 million views - YouTube and Facebook combined - in the first 24 hours when it released last year. The final numbers from Thugs Of Hindostan, which will include clicks from Facebook and Twitter, is awaited, however, it has to cover a tall margin to beat S S Rajamouli's film.

50 Million cumulative views of our trailer, across all languages, on YT & FB. The most viewed Indian movie trailer in 24hours. #BB2Stormpic.twitter.com/BPSwQbTzzb — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) March 17, 2017

Going by YouTube views only, Thugs Of Hindostan trumped the teaser of Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar's 2.0. The long-awaited teaser of 2.0 released earlier this month and it had 24.8 million views from YouTube (views from Hindi, Tamil and Telugu videos), which is slightly less than the views of Thugs Of Hindostan's final score.

& Thanks to the lovely fans who showed amazing response for our #2Point0 Teaser across all theaters. pic.twitter.com/wOWcCkIpSL — Lyca Productions (@LycaProductions) September 14, 2018

The trailer of Thugs Of Hindostan released to mixed response from the Internet. Comparisons with Pirates Of The Caribbean were drawn and the disgruntled section of Twitter dubbed Aamir Khan as 'desi Jack Sparrow.'

Watch the trailer of Thugs Of Hindostan:

Thugs Of Hindostan, directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, is the story of East India Company's attempt to defeat an unbeatable thug Azad, played by Amitabh Bachchan, with help from a crook named Firangi, played by Aamir Khan.

Thugs Of Hindostan is releasing on November 8, three weeks before Rajinikanth's 2.0.