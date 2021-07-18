Per Kareena Kapoor, There's 'No One Like' Her 'BFF' Amrita Arora

Kareena Kapoor shared this picture.(Image courtesy: kareenakapoorkhan )

It was a girls' night for actress Kareena Kapoor and her BFF, actress Amrita Arora, on Saturday. The two best friends met each other for a little get-together. How we know this? Courtesy Kareena Kapoor's latest Instagram story. The actress shared a picture of herself hugging Amrita Arora on her Instagram story. Sharing the picture on her Instagram story Kareena Kapoor heaped praises on her best friend and wrote: "No one like my BFF." Amrita Arora also shared the same picture with the same caption on her Instagram story. Well, if these aren't friendship goals, we don't know what is.If you think that the girls' night is complete with just these two girls, you are wrong. Kareena Kapoor and Amrita Arora were also joined by Anissa Malhotra Jain, who is the wife of Kareena's cousin brother Armaan Jain.

Take a look at Kareena Kapoor's aforementioned picture here:

Amrita Arora also shared a picture of herself, Kareena and Anissa Malhotra from their get-together. Kareena, Amrita and Anissa were also joined by their friend, who can also be seen in the picture.

Check out the picture posted by Amrita Arora here:

This isn't the first time that Kareena and her girl gang have met each other for a girls' night. Last month, Kareena and Amrita Arora enjoyed a house party, which also included of Amrita's sister, actress Malaika Arora. Kareena had shared a picture from her fun get-together on Instagram. The picture featured her and Malaika dressed in tank-tops with same patterns. "Gucci bffs forever," Kareena wrote in the caption of the post.

Kareena recently released her first book titled Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible. In terms of movies, she will next be seen in Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha.