'Peace Is Beautiful,' Writes Sushmita Sen After Announcing Break-Up With Rohman Shawl

Sushmita Sen, a day after announcing break-up with Rohman Shawl, wrote about "peace" in an Instagram post. The actress posted a picture of herself and accompanied it with a thoughtful caption. "Peace is beautiful!" wrote the actress and added this for her fans: "I love you guys...beyond!" Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl announced their break-up on Thursday evening - their relationship had ended long ago. The duo were together for over two years but more on that later. Sushmita Sen's sister-in-law and actress Charu Asopa reacted to her latest post with a red heart icon.

On Thursday evening, Sushmita shared a happy photo of herself and Rohman Shawl and wrote that while the relationship ended long ago, they still "remain friends." Her post read: "We began as friends, we remain friends! The relationship was long over... The love remains." She also added hashtags like #nomorespeculations, #liveandletlive, #cherishedmemories, #gratitude, #love and #friendship to her post. Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl have now unfollowed each other on social media - he still follows the actress' daughter Renee.

Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl began dating in 2018. The last post on Sushmita's Instagram feed where the model made an appearance was a video from her live session. The clip features Sushmita Sen interacting with her fans with Rohman and her daughters by her side:

In terms of work, Sushmita Sen was last seen in Disney+Hotstar's web-series Aarya 2. The actress, who is also a former Miss Universe, has featured in a number of Bollywood films such as Biwi No 1, Zor, Ram Gopal Varma Ki Aag, Filhaal, Main Hoon Na, Main Aisa Hi Hoon, Dulha Mil Gaya and Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?