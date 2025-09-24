Pawan Kalyan Has Been "Suffering From Fever" After The <i>OG</i> Pre-Release Event: "Doctors Are Conducting Tests"

Pawan Kalyan is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, They Call Him OG. On Sunday, he made a dramatic entrance at the pre-release event of They Call Him OG in Hyderabad. However, the event was not entirely successful due to a torrential downpour. Moreover, Pawan Kalyan has been suffering from a fever for the past two days.

What's Happening

Pawan Kalyan's PRO took to X to share the news that the actor has been unwell. He stated that Pawan Kalyan had been attending Assembly meetings despite his poor condition, which has only worsened his health.

రాష్ట్ర ఉప ముఖ్యమంత్రి శ్రీ పవన్ కళ్యాణ్ గారు వైరల్ ఫీవర్ బారినపడ్డారు.

శ్రీ పవన్ కళ్యాణ్ గారికి గత రెండు రోజులుగా జ్వరంతో ఇబ్బందిపడుతున్నారు. జ్వరంతోనే సోమవారం అసెంబ్లీ సమావేశాలకు హాజరయ్యారు, అధికారులతో సమీక్షలు నిర్వహించారు.

సోమవారం రాత్రి నుంచి జ్వరం తీవ్రత పెరిగింది. ఈ… — L.VENUGOPAL🌞 (@venupro) September 23, 2025

The X post read, "State Deputy Chief Minister Shri Pawan Kalyan has contracted viral fever. Shri Pawan Kalyan has been suffering from fever for the last two days. He attended the Assembly meetings on Monday and held reviews with officials despite the fever. The fever has increased since Monday night."

The PRO added, "Doctors are conducting tests and providing treatment. They have advised complete rest. Teleconferences were held with officials on departmental matters, even while he was suffering from fever."

About They Call Him OG

The OG pre-release event was held at LB Stadium in Hyderabad, where the massive crowd of fans was also left completely drenched.

They Call Him OG marks Emraan Hashmi's debut in South Indian cinema and features a strong ensemble cast, including Arjun Das, Prakash Raj, Subhalekha Sudhakar, Sriya Reddy, and Sudev Nair in significant roles. The film is slated to release in theatres on September 25, 2025.

In A Nutshell

Indian politician and actor Pawan Kalyan has been under the weather following the mega pre-release event of his upcoming film They Call Him OG. His PRO confirmed via X that his fever has worsened and that doctors have advised rest.

