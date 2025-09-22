<i>They Call Him OG</i> Star Pawan Kalyan Praises Emraan Hashmi, And His Hit Song <i>Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa</i>

Telugu superstar Pawan Kalyan attended the pre-launch event of his upcoming film They Call Him OG on Sunday, held at LB Stadium in Hyderabad. He was joined by co-star Emraan Hashmi, who plays a pivotal role in the film. The trailer was not unveiled yesterday due to an unexpected urgency; however, Pawan Kalyan's praise for Emraan Hashmi won hearts on the internet.

What's Happening

Praising OG, Pawan said the film is "the ultimate chance to collaborate with Emraan." He even referred to his popular track "Jhalak Dikhla Ja" and said that the Bollywood star has delivered an outstanding performance in the forthcoming film.

Emraan Hashmi also shared a video with the star.

About They Call Him OG

Helmed by Sujeeth, They Call Him OG is a gripping gangster action thriller set against the raw backdrop of Mumbai. The film features Pawan Kalyan as the formidable Ojas Gambheera, with Emraan Hashmi making his debut in Telugu cinema.

The cast also includes Priyanka Mohan, Arjun Das, and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles.

Industry sources suggest that OG is planning the largest premiere shows for a Telugu film in North America.