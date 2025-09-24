After Handshake With Shah Rukh Khan, National Award Jury Member Says She Didn't "Wash Her Hands"

The 71st National Film Awards was a special occasion as Shah Rukh Khan won his first National Award for Jawan last evening. Actor Prakruti Mishra, who has worked predominantly in Odia films and Hindi television, was a jury member at the recently held ceremony. She took to Instagram to share pictures with Shah Rukh Khan from the event and mentioned the most special "handshake" of her life.

What's Happening

Sharing a series of pictures from the 71st National Film Awards, where Shah Rukh Khan is seen posing with jury member Prakruti Mishra, she penned a few heartfelt words.

The caption read, "When I was selected to be a part of the central panel jury for the 71st National Film Awards, I didn't know that I would be one of the eleven members responsible for @iamsrk Sir receiving his much-deserved and long-awaited first National Award. Being part of this iconic moment makes me realise that 'Agar kisi cheez ko dil se chaho toh puri kainaat usse tumse milane ki koshish mein lag jaati hai.'"

She added, "This victory feels personal because it gives every Indian artist the dream to hope, to strive, and to win! Thank you, Shah Rukh saab, for inspiring us with your humility, hard work, and grace. P.S.: I haven't washed my hands since the most special 'handshake' of my life. Congratulations, @iamsrk Sir, on your first and most-awaited National Award. It was an honour to have been on the panel and fought for what you deserved many years ago, #71stnationalfilmawards."

About Shah Rukh Khan's First National Award Win

Shah Rukh Khan received the Best Actor National Award for his performance in Jawan. This marks the actor's first-ever National Award in a career spanning 33 years.

Directed by Atlee, Jawan addresses pressing issues in India, such as unemployment and farmers' suicides, presented in the form of a mainstream masala entertainer.

About The 71st National Film Awards

The 71st National Film Awards ceremony was held at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi on Tuesday. Alongside Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji also won her first National Award for her performance in Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway.

Vikrant Massey shared the Best Actor National Award with Shah Rukh Khan for his role in 12th Fail. Karan Johar accepted the award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Mohanlal was honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award.

In A Nutshell

Prakruti Mishra, one of the jury members of the 71st National Film Awards, took to Instagram to share pictures with Shah Rukh Khan and expressed her gratitude in a heartfelt caption. She thanked the Jawan star for inspiring artists with his "hard work, humility, and grace".

ALSO READ | Viral: Inside Dinner Scenes With Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji And Karan Johar After National Film Awards Ceremony