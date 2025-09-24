Viral: Inside Dinner Scenes With Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji And Karan Johar After National Film Awards Ceremony

Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, and Karan Johar were honoured last evening at the 71st National Film Awards. After the ceremony, a picture of the trio dining at Rashtrapati Bhavan was widely circulated on social media.

Have a look here:

Royal evening vibes ✨

Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji & Karan Johar having dinner at Rashtrapati Bhavan after the National Awards ❤️#ShahRukhKhan #RaniMukerji #KaranJohar #71NationalFilmAwards pic.twitter.com/RCAbDYe4WZ — Shah Rukh Khan Warriors FAN Club (@TeamSRKWarriors) September 23, 2025

What They Won

Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji received their first National Awards at the 71st National Film Awards ceremony held in New Delhi on September 23, 2025.

Shah Rukh Khan received the Best Actor National Award for his work in the film Jawan. This is the actor's first-ever award in a career spanning 33 years. Rani Mukerji received her first National Award from President Droupadi Murmu. The honour for Mukerji is for her work in the film Mrs Chatterjee Vs. Norway.

Directed by Atlee, Jawan delves into pressing issues in India, such as unemployment and farmers' suicides, presented in the form of a hardcore masala film.

Rani Mukerji received praise for her poignant portrayal of a mother, symbolising inner strength and resilience in Mrs Chatterjee Vs. Norway.

Karan Johar accepted the award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment for his film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani at the 71st National Film Awards.

Karan Johar On His Fourth National Award Win

"I have done something right. Whenever we get a national award, I feel like I have done something right to win over hearts-the audience, the jury-and to reach this stage. A lot of respect and gratitude to the jury. I am excited; there are three words in our category: 'wholesome', 'popular', and 'entertainment', so what else does a director want? This is even more special because my first national award was in this category for Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. So after 27 years, to come back to the same category is an emotional moment for me," Karan Johar told Doordarshan on the National Film Awards red carpet.

This is Johar's third National Film Award in a row and his fourth overall. The moment marks a full circle for Karan Johar, who won his first National Film Award in the same category for his directorial debut, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

Shah Rukh Khan's Family Reactions To His First National Award Win

Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan, and Gauri Khan shared social media posts celebrating Shah Rukh Khan's milestone achievement.

Suhana and Aryan posted an Instagram carousel featuring Shah Rukh Khan, all suited up for the ceremony held that day.

The caption read: "You always said you never win the silver, only lose the gold, but this Silver is Gold... Our hearts are so happy seeing you receive the prestigious National Award. Congratulations, Papa, we love you."

Gauri Khan also shared the same picture of Shah Rukh Khan, with the caption: "What a journey it's been @iamsrk. Congratulations on winning the National Award!!! So deserving... It's a result of your years of hard work and dedication. Now I'm designing a special mantle for this award."

In A Nutshell

The 71st National Awards ceremony was held at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi on Tuesday. Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji bagged their first National Awards, whereas Karan Johar received his fourth. The trio were seen dining at Rashtrapati Bhavan after the event, and it took no time for the picture to go viral online.

ALSO READ | Watch: Rani Mukerji Helps Shah Rukh Khan Wear His National Award Medal. Internet Melts