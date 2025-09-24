Shah Rukh Khan And Mohanlal Hug At National Awards Ceremony. "Two Legends In One Frame," Says Internet

Shah Rukh Khan received his first National Award for Jawan at the 71st National Awards ceremony on September 23. Mohanlal received the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, India's highest award in the field of cinema, at the ceremony. Several off-stage moments have made their way to social media. In one such viral picture, Mohanlal and Shah Rukh Khan are seen sharing a warm hug. The moment went viral in no time.

A fan wrote, "When LEGENGS meet at the National Awards! SRK and Mohanlal share a warm hug after receiving their respective National Awards!"

Another fan wrote, "Two legends in one frame kya baat hai SRK sir and Mohanlal sir true icons of Indian cinema."

At 65, Mohanlal scripted history as the youngest recipient of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award.

An excerpt from his speech read, "It is with profound pride and gratitude that I stand before you today, having received the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award, an honour instituted by the Government of India in the name of the Father of Indian Cinema. As a representative of the Malayalam film industry, I am deeply humbled to be the youngest recipient and only the second ever from the state to be bestowed with this national recognition. This moment is not mine alone, it belongs to the entire Malayalam film fraternity."

Shah Rukh Khan's wife, Gauri Khan, is his biggest cheerleader. Sharing a picture of Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri wrote, "What a journey it's been @iamsrk. Congratulations on winning the National Award!!! So deserving... it's a result of your years of hard work and dedication. Now I'm designing a special mantle for this award."

Wishing Shah Rukh and Rani both for their feats, Gauri wrote, "The big day for all three of my favourites... What an honour to receive the National Award!!! Today is the culmination of all your hard work! Continue to inspire."

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, Mohanlal, Vikrant Massey and Rani Mukerji were also felicitated at the National Awards ceremony.