Pawan Kalyan's Sword-Wielding Entry At <i>OG</i> Event Results In Close Shave For Bodyguard. Watch

Pawan Kalyan is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, They Call Him OG.

What's Happening

On Sunday, Pawan Kalyan made a dramatic entrance at the pre-release event of They Call Him OG in Hyderabad.

The actor, who is also the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, walked onto the stage carrying a katana, recreating the look of his character Ojas Gambheera.

The moment turned tense when the sword narrowly missed his bodyguard.

The video quickly went viral on the Internet.

Background

During his speech, Pawan Kalyan expressed admiration for the team behind OG.

He admitted that the atmosphere of the event made him forget his political role for a while. "Have you ever wondered or seen a Deputy CM walk around with a sword? Since it's a movie, I can walk," he said, drawing loud applause from the crowd.

The actor praised director Sujeeth, calling him the real hero of the film, and revealed that it was the filmmaker's idea for him to attend the event in character.

He also commended music director Thaman for delivering powerful tracks and extended appreciation to the cast and crew, including Priyanka Mohan, Emraan Hashmi, Sriya Reddy, cinematographer Ravi K Chandran and others.

They Call Him OG marks Emraan Hashmi's South debut and features a strong ensemble that includes Arjun Das, Prakash Raj, Subhalekha Sudhakar, Sriya Reddy and Sudev Nair in significant roles.

Written and directed by Sujeeth and produced by DVV Entertainment, the action drama is set to hit theatres on September 25.

