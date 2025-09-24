Divya Bharti's Cousin Kainaat Arora Recalls How A Priest Predicted "She Will Be Reborn," Says Her Mother Believed It

The 1990s witnessed the arrival of a young star who seemed destined for greatness, Divya Bharti. However, her rise was brief as she tragically died on April 5, 1993, at just 19. Now, her second cousin, actress Kainaat Arora, has opened up about the late actor's untimely death and her mother's belief that Divya would return through rebirth.

In a conversation with Filmygyan, Kainaat Arora revealed her bond with Divya's family and the memories that continue to live on. Although Kainaat never met Divya personally, she grew close to her household after moving to Mumbai.

"Of course, it was unexpected. See, I was very young when this thing happened... when I came to Bombay, I got very, very attached to Divya Bharti's mother, Meeta Bharti ji. I used to call her Meeta mom. She took care of me a lot," she shared.

Kainaat fondly recalled how Divya's mother often spoke of her daughter's spiritual journey. According to her, a priest had once predicted that the actor's life would be short-lived.

"When I came to meet her after coming to Bombay, she told me, Kainat, my daughter has come back. I said, why are you saying this, Meeta ma'am? She said, when my daughter was young, Divya, she was very young, a priest saw her horoscope and told Meeta ma'am that Divya Bharti had Alpayu Yog in her horoscope. Once she turned 18, there was some danger. So, we started doing puja... When Divya passed away, her mother told me she found that priest again. She said to him, my daughter has left, all your predictions came true. What should I do now? And he said, she will come back, she will be reborn," Kainaat revealed.

Background

Divya Bharti's journey in cinema remains one of the most extraordinary yet tragic chapters of Bollywood. She first appeared in Telugu films, making a mark with Bobbili Raja (1990) opposite Venkatesh, before storming into Hindi cinema with Vishwatma in 1992.

In just three years, she acted in 13 successful films, sharing the screen with leading men of the era. Despite her short career span, she managed to carve a place alongside icons like Madhuri Dixit and Sridevi.

