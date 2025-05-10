<i>Deewana</i>: Shah Rukh Khan's Big Bollywood Debut With Rishi Kapoor Headed For A Sequel

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Deewana marked Shah Rukh Khan's big Bollywood debut in 1992. A sequel titled Deewana 2 is confirmed by filmmaker Guddu Dhanoa. The sequel is currently in the scripting stage, with filming yet to start.

The 1992 romantic action drama Deewana, marked the big Bollywood debut of Shah Rukh Khan, alongside Rishi Kapoor and Divya Bharti. The film was directed by Raj Kanwar, and written by Sagar Sarhadi.

Now the latest update by News18 Showsha says, that filmmaker Guddu Dhanoa has confirmed a sequel to the film, more than three decades later.

Guddu said, "Yes, Deewana 2 is very much happening. We're currently in the scripting stage. There's still some time before the film goes on floors, as my web series will release before that."

For the unversed, Shah Rukh Khan was the second lead in the film. He essayed the role of Raja, who plays a gutsy lover who effectively wins over a widow's heart with his charming ways. This was the first step to stardom for Shah Rukh Khan. It gained him widespread recognition, and the film was also one of the highest-grossing productions in 1992.

While not many details have been revealed about Deewana 2, the update on the scripting phase is a start. Fans will be elated if there is any inkling of Shah Rukh Khan joining the cast in any magnitude.

Shah Rukh Khan made a major comeback in 2023 after a small sabbatical, post the failure of Zero in 2018. He gave three major blockbusters - Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki in 2023.

He will next be seen in Siddharth Anand's King with his daughter Suhana Khan. The film also has Abhay Verma, Arshad Warsi, and Abhishek Bachchan in key roles.