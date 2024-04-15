Kamal Sadanah On Rang Co-Star Divya Bharti's Death: 'Truly Believe It Was Just An Accident'

Image was shared on X. (courtesy: saradutt123)

Veteran actor Kamal Sadanah recently discussed the death of actress Divya Bharti. Kamal has shared screen space with Divya in the 1993 film Rang. That same year, Divya tragically died in an incident where she fell from a balcony. However, the sudden death of the much-loved star led to various speculations. During a conversation with Siddharth Kannan, Kamal Sadanah opened up about Divya Bharti's death, expressing, "It was very tough. It was really sad. She was one of the most talented actresses and great fun to work with.” Kamal also expressed his belief that Divya's fall was simply an accident. He stated, “My belief was she had a couple of drinks at that time and she was just farting around. I think she was in that energy and she slipped. I truly believe it was just an accident. I mean I was just shooting with her you know till a few days before and she was fine."

"There were no problems with her. She had great films which she had completed. She had her whole lineup of films she was being signed for,” Kamal Sadanah added.

Kamal Sadanah also mentioned how Divya often mimicked Sridevi, and he used to tell her, “You can't be doing this publicly.” He added, “She was so much fun and it [Divya Bharti's death] was such shocking news and I had just finished shooting with her. I said, ‘How can that be possible? It's not a natural way to go.”

In the same interview, Kamal Sadanah also recalled how his father, Brij Sadanah killed his sister, Namrata, and their mother, Sayeeda Khan, before dying by suicide. He shared, “It is traumatic. To see your family being killed in front of your eyes is…I was also shot. I had a bullet go from one side of neck and come out from the other side. I have survived there. And there is no reason. There is no logical reason for me to survive. It's almost as (if) the bullet dodged every nerve and came out from the other side. And I survived without any problems. No physical problems.”

“I had to carry my mother and my sister to the hospital while they were bleeding. Aur us waqt mujhe pta nahi tha ki mujhe bhi goli lagi thi [At that time, I did not know that I was also shot] actually. To doctor ne bola ki, ‘tumhari shirt par itna khoon kyu hai?' [The doctor asked, ‘Why is there so much blood on your shirt?'] I said, ‘No, it must be from my mother or sister. He said, ‘No, you have been shot. We don't have enough place over here. You have to go to another hospital.' I was like, ‘No, you just keep my mother and sister alive. And I also was trying to check on my father what he was going to be doing at that point,” Kamal Sadanah added.

On the professional front, Kamal Sadanah was last seen in Pippa. The 2023 film featured Ishaan Khatter and Mrunal Thakur in key roles.