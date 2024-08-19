Sonam Khan On Her Last Conversation With Divya Bharti: “She Used To Tell Me To Look At The Moon…”

Veteran actress Sonam Khan recently shared memories of her late friend, actress Divya Bharti. The actress tragically died in 1993 after falling from a balcony. The news sent shockwaves through the industry. Sonam Khan, who worked with Divya Bharti in the 1992 film Vishwatma, talked about their "great bond." Recalling her last conversation with the actress, Sonam Khan told Bollywood Bubble, “She used to tell me to look at the moon, saying that I would have a beautiful baby just like me. She was an actress with whom I had a great bond, and wherever she is, I hope she is happy. What more can I say?”

Sonam Khan described Divya Bharti's death as “heartbreaking”. She expressed, “She was a very nice girl. Had she been alive today, she would have been at the top. It's heartbreaking, the accident that happened to her; it shouldn't have happened, but what can we do now?”

Earlier, Kamal Sadanah, who shared screen space with Divya Bharti in the 1993 film Rang, talked about how she was one of the “most talented actresses” in the industry. In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, he said, “She [Divya Bharti] was one of the most talented actresses and great fun to work with.”

Talking about Divya Bharti's death, which led to various speculations, Kamal Sadanah said that it was simply an “accident.” He said, “My belief was she had a couple of drinks at that time and she was just farting around. I think she was in that energy and she slipped. I truly believe it was just an accident. I mean I was just shooting with her you know till a few days before and she was fine."

In her short but impactful career spanning from 1990 to 1993, Divya Bharti worked in many popular films, including Ek Aur Faulad, Dil Ka Kya Kasoor, Shola Aur Shabnam, Deewana, Dil Hi To Hai and more. Her last film Shatranj was released posthumously.