When Vishwatma Co-Stars Divya Bharti And Sonam Compared Waist Sizes. Here's What Happened

The death of actress Divya Bharti in 1993 came as a shock to the country. The actress continues to be mourned by legions of fans, including her friend and actress Sonam Khan. Sonam, who is best known for her work in songs such as Tirchi Topi Wale in Tridev, recently spoke about Divya Bharti in an interview with Siddharth Kannan and referred to her as a "legend". While referring to the late actress as her only friend in the industry, Sonam said that people continue to mourn the actress and that she receives messages from Divya Bharti fans even today. Speaking about the late star's legacy, Sonam said, “It worked between us [Sonam and Divya Bharti] because we were the same age. We laughed with each other and there was no competition between us. She even knew that I was going to quit acting. She was very nice. If she was alive today, a lot of people would be out of work.”

Offering an insight into the kind of person that Divya Bharti was, Sonam described her as a “happy-go-lucky person”. “You get to see very few people like her and the whole world knows that she was magic in front of the camera. Her looks were amazing and she was also a very bold girl. Very ahead of her time. She would answer back to people on their face, irrespective of the issue,” she said.

“She [Divya Bharti] is a legend. Even today I see her fan pages on Instagram. People also message me about her,” Sonam added.

Sonam even went to share a story about Divya Bharti and her, giving fans a glimpse into their warm friendship. She said, “I still remember, we were standing in front of the mirror in Africa when Vishatma was being shot. We stood in front of the mirror and checked whose waist size is smaller. That is one of the incidents I remember. She [Divya Bharti] had a tinier waist than me.”

As mentioned above, Divya Bharti died in 1993. She was 19 years old. Divya Bharti was married to filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala.