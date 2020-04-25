'Not Tried To Replace' Divya Bharti, Says Sajid Nadiadwala's Wife

"Divya is still very much a part of our lives," said Warda. (Image courtesy: wardakhannadiadwala )

Producer Sajid Nadiadwala's wife Warda opened up about his late actress wife Divya Bharti in a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama and said she has never "tried to replace her." Talking about those who troll her about the late actress, Warda told the publication: "Divya is still very much a part of our lives. Her family, her dad, her brother Kunal, they are like our family, they are a part of each celebration. So when you guys try to troll me, please know that I am not getting trolled." She added: "On her anniversaries and birthdays, we speak to each other. When my children watch her movies, they call her Badi Mummy. So, guys, she is still a very, very beautiful part of our lives."

Divya Bharti married Sajid Nadiadwala at the age of 18 and a year later, in April 1993, she died tragically after falling off the balcony of her fifth-floor Versova apartment. Years later, Sajid married journalist Warda.

Speaking about the bond Sajid Nadiadwala shares with the family of Divya Bharti, Warda told Bollywood Hungama: "Sajid is so close, Sajid is like a son to dad (Divya Bharti's father), after mumma (Divya's mother) passed away. You can't even imagine how close dad and Sajid are. And Kunal and Sajid... they talk just like brothers would. And I have not tried to replace her ever. I have made my own place. Memories are always beautiful. So, stop trolling me! She is a part of my life and we are enjoying."

Divya Bharti worked in several films in the 90s such as Vishwatma, Dil Ka Kya Kasoor, Shola Aur Shabnam, Jaan Se Pyaara and Dushman Zamana among others.