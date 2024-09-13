Sajid Nadiadwala Joins Hands With Vishal Bhardwaj, Shahid Kapoor And Triptii Dimri For New Film

Sajid Nadiadwala is reuniting the dynamic duo of Shahid Kapoor and Vishal Bhardwaj for a big screen entertainer under his banner, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. Adding to the excitement, the incredibly talented Tripti Dimri will also be a part of this much-anticipated project. It is touted to be the big action commercial entertainer.

This untitled film promises to deliver a perfect dose of entertainment for the audiences.

The power-house producer Sajid Nadiadwala said, "I'm thrilled to join forces with the genius director, my dear friend Vishal Bhardwaj, and the phenomenal powerhouse Shahid Kapoor! It's an honor to welcome the incredibly gifted Tripti Dimri to the #NGEFamily! -Love #SajidNadiadwala"

Confirming the news, Vishal Bhardwaj expressed, "I'm thrilled to collaborate once again with the incredible Sajid Nadiadwala, one of the finest producers and a dear friend, and the gifted Shahid Kapoor, my trusted talisman. What a delight to have Tripti Dimri, India's National Crush, add her magic to this dream team!"

Filming is set to begin soon.