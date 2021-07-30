Extreme Throwback: Divya Bharti In Kartavya, The Film She Left Unfinished

Sanjay Kapoor and Divya Bharti in a throwback (courtesy sanjaykapoor2500)

Highlights Sanjay Kapoor shared a few throwback memories on Instagram

'Kartavya' was one of Sankay Kapoor's first films

"This is the first picture I signed way back in 1992," he wrote

Sanjay Kapoor, who stepped into Bollywood 26 years ago, took a trip down memory lane, all the way back to 1992, when he signed his first ever film Kartavya. Sanjay Kapoor was supposed to co-star with actress Divya Bharti in the movie, whose tragic death in April 1993 delayed the film's schedule. Juhi Chawla was eventually cast opposite Sanjay Kapoor as Divya Bharti's replacement. Sanjay Kapoor, who had filmed certain portions of the movie with Divya Bharti before the actress' death, shared a behind-the-scenes still with the actress and wrote: "26 years of Kartavya. This is the first picture I signed way back in 1992 with the very beautiful Divya Bharti who unfortunately passed away (after) shooting 40% of the film." Divya Bharti was just 19 when she fell from the balcony of her fifth floor home in Mumbai.

Sanjay Kapoor also added a note of gratitude for Juhi Chawla, for co-starring with a newcomer in Kartavya: "It was extremely gracious of Juhi Chawla, who was such a big star to do this film afterwards."

Take a look at Sanjay Kapoor's post here:

Sanjay Kapoor made his Bollywood debut with 1995 Prem, which received a lukewarm response at the cinemas. Apart from Kartavya and Prem, that year, he also featured in Raja with Madhuri Dixit, which turned out to be a box office success.

In terms of work, Sanjay Kapoor is known for starring in films such as Mere Sapno Ki Rani, Sirf Tum, Koi Mere Dil Se Poochhe, Shakti: The Power, LOC Kargil among others. He currently features in the Prime Video web show The Last Hour Season. Sanjay Kapoor's daughter Shanaya is an aspiring actress, who is all set for her big Bollywood debut with a Dharma Productions movie.