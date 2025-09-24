Vikrant Massey's Wife Sheetal Thakur Turns "Cheerleader" For Husband After His First-Ever National Award Win

Vikrant Massey won big at the 71st National Film Awards, held at New Delhi's Vigyan Bhawan on September 23. The actor, who played the lead role in 12th Fail, shared the Best Actor award with Shah Rukh Khan for Jawan.

Sheetal Thakur posted a heartfelt message on Instagram to congratulate her husband.

The image featured Vikrant dressed in a crisp white coat and black pants, while Sheetal wore a stunning gold and red saree and held the award certificate in her hand. She leaned gently on Vikrant, who was proudly wearing the medal.

In the caption, she wrote, "Just when I feel I couldn't be more proud, you give me another reason to be. Congratulations on your first National Award. It has been my honour to be your loudest cheerleader in every room you walk in. Loads of love. Wifey."

Reacting to the post, actress Hina Khan commented, "So so proud." Tamannaah Bhatia wrote, "Congratulations," while Gauahar Khan added, "Yayyy, he truly deserves it. Congratulations @vikrantmassey."

Earlier, Vikrant Massey reacted to his first-ever National Award win. The actor said, "I want to thank the Honourable Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the NFDC, and all the esteemed jury members of the 71st National Film Awards for considering my performance worthy of this recognition. I also want to thank Shri Vidhu Vinod Chopra ji for giving me this opportunity. Today, if I may say so, a 20-year-old boy's dream has come true."

He added, "I am eternally grateful to the audiences for honouring my performances and for recommending this film with such love. It is a privilege to be sharing my first National Award with an icon like Shah Rukh Khan. Lastly, I dedicate this award to all the marginalised people in our society - those who are often looked through, and those who are fighting the socio-economic paradigm of our country every single day."

In the 71st National Film Awards ceremony, President Droupadi Murmu presented the prizes to the winners, who were honoured for projects released in 2023.