Pataakha Box Office Collections Day 6: Sanya Malhotra's Film Touches Rs 7 Crore

A still from Pataakha (courtesy sanyamalhotra_)

Highlights "Pataakha is at low levels again on Day 6," said Taran Adarsh Pataakha has made Rs 7.11 crore at the box office The film collected Rs 56 lakh on Wednesday

Pataakha released to clash with Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma's Sui Dhaaga at the box office last Friday. After six days at the theatres, the film has collected little over Rs 7 crore in ticket sales, reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh. While Pataakha's business escalated on Gandhi Jayanti on Tuesday, the film's numbers dipped yet again on Wednesday. Pataakha, which made Rs 90 lakhs on Day 1, collected over a crore on each day during the weekend but collected in lakhs on Monday and Wednesday, respectively. Sanya Malhotra's new film currently records a score of Rs 7.11 crore and is counting.

Here's what Taran Adarsh wrote in his progress report for Pataakha: "Pataakha is at low levels again on Day 6... Should cross Rs 7.50 cr in Week 1... Fri 90 lakhs, Sat 1.40 cr, Sun 1.75 cr, Mon 94 lakhs, Tue 1.56 cr, Wed 56 lakhs. Total: Rs 7.11 cr. India biz."

#Pataakha is at low levels again on Day 6... Should cross Rs 7.50 cr in Week 1... Fri 90 lakhs, Sat 1.40 cr, Sun 1.75 cr, Mon 94 lakhs, Tue 1.56 cr, Wed 56 lakhs. Total: Rs 7.11 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 4, 2018

Meanwhile, Pataakha's box office collections is in contrast to that of Sui Dhaaga's performance - the latter has garnered over Rs 59 crores. However, the difference can also be attributed to the respective number of screens that the two films released on - Sui Dhaaga opened across 2,500 screens while Pataakha released on 875. Moreover, the cast of Pataakha doesn't include stars the stature of Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma. While it marks Sanya Malhotra's second film in Bollywood, Pataakha is also Radhika Madan's debut film.

Pataakha opened to much critical acclaim, with Sanya and Radhika receiving special mentions for their performances as two warring sisters. In his review for NDTV, Saibal Chatterjee writes: "Pataakha is a cracker of a film that blends the dynamics of a rustic burlesque with a stylised cinematic sensibility. Bhardwaj resorts to a loud theatrical manner in telling the tale of a deep divide. The style is buttressed by a propulsive musical score (by the director himsefl) and a pair of no-holds-barred, lusty, full-throated performances from Sanya Malhotra and debutante Radhika Madan."

Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, Pataakha is an onscreen adaptaion of Charan Singh Pathik's story Do Behnen.