Pataakha Box Office Collection Day 1: Sanya Malhotra And Radhika Madan's Film Gets A 'Lukewarm Start'

Sanya Malhotra and Radhika Madan in Pataakha (Image courtesy: taranadarsh)

Highlights It released across 875 screens in India Radhika Madan debuts with Pataakha Pataakha is directed by Vishal Bhardwaj

Dangal actress Sanya Malhotra's second film - Pataakha - which also stars Radhika Madan, got a 'lukewarm start' on Friday, trade analyst Taran Adarsh reported. However, he also stated that the earnings should 'grow' over the weekend. Pataakha, directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, earned Rs 90 lakh on Day 1. It released across 875 screens in India and clashed at the box office with Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan's much-awaited film Sui Dhaaga. "Pataakha: Friday Rs 90 lakh (875 screens). India business... Had a lukewarm start and should grow over the weekend... However, the growth has to be multi-fold since the starting point has been extremely low," Mr Adarsh tweeted.

Take a look at Pataakha's box office report here.

#Pataakha Fri 90 lakhs [875 screens]. India biz... Had a lukewarm start at the start of Day 1 and should grow over the weekend... However, the growth has to be multi-fold since the starting point has been extremely low. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 29, 2018

In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave Pataakha 3 stars out of 5. "Adapted from Charan Singh Pathik's story, Do Behnen, Pataakha is a cracker of a film that blends the dynamics of a rustic burlesque with a stylised cinematic sensibility. Visha Bhardwaj resorts to a loud theatrical manner in telling the tale of a deep divide. Pataakha is its own beast, a film that stomps its way untrammeled through a landscape defined by two feisty girls who are the very antithesis of the Hindi film heroine," he wrote.

Pataakha is a story of two sisters (Sanya and Radhika) who cannot stand each other but things unfold in such a way they get married in one family. It is TV actress Radhika Madan's debut film. Pataakha also stars Sunil Grover in a pivotal role.

Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan's Sui Dhaaga has earned Rs 8.30 crore so far.