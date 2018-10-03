Pataakha Box Office Collection Day 5: Gandhi Jayanti Holiday Adds Rs 1.56 Crore More To Sanya Malhotra And Radhika Madan's Film Earning

Sanya Malhotra and Radhika Madan in Pataakha (Image courtesy: taranadarsh)

Sanya Malhotra and Radhika Madan's new film Pataakha showed a 'positive turnaround' on Day 5 (Gandhi Jayanti), trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted. On Tuesday, the Vishal Bhardwaj-directed film earned the maximum - Rs 1.56 crore. Pataakha, which opened to mixed reviews, received a 'lukewarm response' on Day 1. The opening day collection were recorded at Rs 90 lakh while over the weekend, Pataakha earned close to Rs 3 crore. The current total of the film now stands at Rs 6.55 crore. "Pataakha shows a positive turnaround due to national holiday on Day 5... Business will have to maintain the pace from today onwards (Day 6)... Friday 90 lakh, Saturday 1.40 crore, Sunday 1.75 crore, Monday 94 lakh, Tuesday 1.56 crore. Total: Rs 6.55 crore," read Taran Adarsh's tweet.

Take a look at the box office report of Pataakha.

In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave Pataakha 3 stars. "Pataakha is a cracker of a film that blends the dynamics of a rustic burlesque with a stylised cinematic sensibility. Vishal Bhardwaj resorts to a loud theatrical manner in telling the tale of a deep divide," he wrote.

Pataakha is a story of two sisters (Sanya and Radhika) who cannot stand each other. However, they get married in one family and the story revolves around them. Pataakha also stars Sunil Grover in a pivotal role. It is Radhika Madan's debut film while Sanya Malhotra's second after Dangal.

Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan's Sui Dhaaga was Pataakha's competition at the box office. Sui Dhaaga has so far earned close to Rs 50 crore.