'Himesh Reshammiya Fans In The House': Radhika Madan And Sanya Malhotra's Pataakha Moves Set The Floor On Fire

Radhika Madan, Sanya Malhotra with Jasleen Royal and Shaguun Malhotra (courtesy jasleenroyal )

Highlights Radhika Madan and Sanya Malhotra celebrated their friend's birthday

They grooved to a Bollywood-special playlist

"Himesh Reshammiya fans in the house!" Radhika wrote in Instagram story

Pataakha co-stars Radhika Madan and Sanya Malhotra had a blast last night. The duo were the heart and soul of their friend, singer Jasleen Royal's birthday party. The birthday bash was also attended by Sanya's sister Shagun and all the party guests filled up their Instagram with glimpses of the night that was. From Radhika Madan's Instagram story, it appears that she and Sanya Malhotra had a dance-fest of sorts and needless to say that their playlist was cent per cent Bollywood themed. In one of her Instagram stories, Radhika Madan and Sanya Malhotra can be seen grooving to the song Nachde Ne Saare from the movie Baar Baar Dekho.

In the next Instagram story, there was change of song and hence a change of mood - this time, Sanya and Radhika picked Himesh Reshammiya's I Love You Sayyoni from Aap Kaa Surroor. The Pataakha girls' electric energy on the dance floor said it all about how much they love to groove! Glimpses of Radhika Madan's Instagram story have been shared on Instagram and are quickly going viral - "Himesh Reshammiya fans in the house!" she had written. Here, take a look:

Screenshot of Radhika Madan's Instagram story

Meanwhile, birthday girl Jasleen Royal lit up her Instagram with these postcard worthy moments from her birthday party: "Tu hai to I'll be alright," she wrote while tagging Sanya and Shagun Malhotra, and Radhika Madan. "Birthday night done right," added Jasleen.

Sanya Malhotra and Radhika Madan co-starred for the first time in Vishal Bhardwaj's 2018 movie Pataakha - the film marked Radhika Madan's acting debut. The duo were cast as sisters in Pataakha, which was based on the short story Do Behnein by Charan Singh Pathik.