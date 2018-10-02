Pataakha Box Office Collection Day 4: Sanya Malhotra's Film 'Steady' With Almost Rs 5 Crore

A still from Pataakha (courtesy YouTube)

Sanya Malhotra's new film Pataakha is slow but "steady" with its box office performance, said trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The film has completed four days at the theatres and has raked in an amount of Rs 4.99 crore. Pataakha's box office numbers did witness slight escalation over the weekend, as is trend, but dipped as it entered the week on Monday. However, Gandhi Jayanti may help Pataakha fetch handsome figures on Tuesday, Mr Adarsh said. "Pataakha remains very steady [Day 4 is better than Day 1]... An upturn in biz is on the cards today [Day 5] due to the national holiday... Fri 90 lakhs, Sat 1.40 cr, Sun 1.75 cr, Mon 94 lakhs. Total: Rs 4.99 cr. India biz," Mr Adarsh wrote in Pataakha's box office progress report.

#Pataakha remains very steady [Day 4 is better than Day 1]... An upturn in biz is on the cards today [Day 5] due to the national holiday... Fri 90 lakhs, Sat 1.40 cr, Sun 1.75 cr, Mon 94 lakhs. Total: Rs 4.99 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 2, 2018

Pataakha released last Friday to clash with Sui Dhaaga, which is headlined by Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma. However, while Sui Dhaaga opened to mixed reviews, Pataakha, which does not have stars of the stature of Varun and Anushka as part of its cast, arrived to impress the audiences and critics alike. Sui Dhaaga has collected over Rs 43 crores in four days.

In his review of Pataakha for NDTV, Saibal Chatterjee says: "Pataakha is its own beast, a film that stomps its way untrammeled through a landscape defined by two feisty girls who are the very antithesis of the Hindi film heroine. They are shabby, unkempt and completely carefree." In this tale of two sisters, Radhika Madan makes her debut as an actress.

Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, Pataakha is an onscreen adaptation of Charan Singh Pathik's story Do Behnen.