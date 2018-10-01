Pataakha Box Office Collection Day 3: Sanya Malhotra's Film 'Witnesses Escalation,' Earns Rs 4.05 Crore

Sanya Malhotra and Radhika Madan in a still from Pataakha. (Image courtesy: taranadarsh)

Vishal Bhardwaj's Pataakha might have had a slow start at the box office but the film "witnessed escalation in business" over the weekend, reports Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The film has managed to collect over Rs 4.05 crore within three days of its release. The film collected over Rs 1.75 crore on Sunday alone. Reporting of the film's progress report at the box office, Taran Adarsh tweeted: "Pataakha witnesses escalation in biz, but the 3-day total is low... It's all about maintaining the pace today [Day 4]... Day 5 [Tue] is a national holiday, hence the biz should shoot up again... Fri 90 lakhs, Sat 1.40 cr, Sun 1.75 cr. Total: Rs 4.05 cr [875 screens]. India biz."

#Pataakha witnesses escalation in biz, but the 3-day total is low... It's all about maintaining the pace today [Day 4]... Day 5 [Tue] is a national holiday, hence the biz should shoot up again... Fri 90 lakhs, Sat 1.40 cr, Sun 1.75 cr. Total: 4.05 cr [875 screens]. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 1, 2018

Pataakha opened in theaters on Friday and it clashed with Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma's Sui Dhaaga at the box office, which has garnered over Rs 36 crore as of now. Reporting of the film's performance at the box office, Taran Adarsh tweeted: Sui Dhaaga witnesses an excellent growth, Day 2 and 3 business is a clear indicator that its target audience has helped multiply the film's business."

#SuiDhaaga witnesses EXCELLENT GROWTH... Day 2 + Day 3 biz is a clear indicator that its target audience [families] have helped multiply the biz... Day 3 is *almost double* of Day 1... Fri 8.30 cr, Sat 12.25 cr, Sun 16.05 cr. Total: 36.60 cr [2500 screens]. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 1, 2018

Pataakha opened to good reviews. In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave the film three stars out of five and wrote: "Pataakha packs exaggerated flourishes of the kind that aren't all that common in Bollywood films that aren't strictly driven by mainstream impulses."

Besides Sanya Malhotra,Pataakha also features Radhika Madan, comedian Sunil Grover and Vijay Raaz. The film is based on the Charan Singh Pathik's novel Do Behnein.The film showcases the story of two feuding sisters, who realise the true natire of their realationship after they get married.