Pataakha Box Office Collection Day 2: Sanya Malhotra And Radhika Madan's Film Shows 'Positive Trend,' Earns Rs 2.30 Crore

Sanya Malhotra in a still from Pataakha. (Image courtesy: taranadarsh )

Sanya Malhotra and Radhika Madan's Pataakha might have had a slow start at the box office but the film showed a "positive trend" on the second day of its release, reports Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh. According to Mr Adarsh, the film "needs to recover lost ground by maintaining momentum." In his tweet, he also stated that the film is likely to experience growth on Tuesday ( due to National holiday). Reporting of the film's progress at the box office, Taran Adarsh tweeted: "Pataakha shows positive trending on Day 2, but needs to recover lost ground by maintaining a strong momentum on Day 3 and subsequent days... Will get advantage of holiday on Day 5 [Tue]... Fri 90 lakhs, Sat 1.40 cr. Total: 2.30 cr [875 screens]. India biz."

Pataakha opened in theaters on Friday and it clashed with Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma's Sui Dhaaga, which has managed to collect Rs 20.55 crore within two days. According to Taran Adarsh's recent tweet, a major portion of the film's success could be attributed to its strong business in metropolitan cities.

Check out the tweet here:

#SuiDhaaga zooms upwards on Day 2... Catches speed at metros and mass belt... The target audience [families] have taken to the film, thus converting into increased footfalls... Expect a SOLID Day 3... Fri 8.30 cr, Sat 12.25 cr. Total: 20.55 cr [2500 screens]. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 30, 2018

Pataakha opened to largely positive reviews. Film critic Saibal Chatterjee, in his review for NDTV, gave the film three stars out of five and wrote: "For sure, Pataakha isn't for all palates. Some of its passages flirt with excess, but the shrillness that informs them seems in order when seen in the context of the film's larger message. Take it or lump it, Pataakha packs exaggerated flourishes of the kind that aren't all that common in Bollywood films that aren't strictly driven by mainstream impulses."

Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, Pataakha is based on Charan Singh Pathik's short story titled Do Behnein. Apart from Sanya Malhotra and Radhika Madan, the film also stars comedian Sunil Grover and Vijay Raaz in pivotal roles. The comedy-drama revolves around the lives of two feuding sisters who realise the true nature of their relationship after they get married.