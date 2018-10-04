Sui Dhaaga Box Office Collection Day 6: Anushka Sharma And Varun Dhawan's Film's Business Declines But It's Not All Bad News

Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan in Sui Dhaaga. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights Anushka is happy with Sui Dhaaga's box office report Sui Dhaaga opened across 2,500 screens on Friday Sui Dhaaga is directed by Sharat Katariya

After a phenomenal run at the box office for five days, the collection of Sui Dhaaga registered decline by over 50 per cent on Wednesday, tweeted trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The film collected Rs 3.80 crore on the sixth day at the ticket window, bringing the total to Rs 59.15 crore. "Drop in business was imminent, since Day 5 was a national holiday... (Sui Dhaaga should collect Rs 62.50 crore in Week 1," tweeted Taran Adarsh. The Sharat Katariya-directed film, starring Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan in lead roles, opened to favourable reviews across 2,500 screens on Friday.

Here's the latest box office report card of Sui Dhaaga:

#SuiDhaaga registers 54.22% decline on Day 6 [vis-a-vis Day 1]... Drop in biz was imminent, since Day 5 was a national holiday... Should collect 62.5 cr in Week 1... Fri 8.30 cr, Sat 12.25 cr, Sun 16.05 cr, Mon 7 cr, Tue 11.75 cr, Wed 3.80 cr. Total: 59.15 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 4, 2018

Anushka Sharma is quite happy with the film's box office collection and the reviews. She told news agency IANS: "I am very happy that the film has not only set the registers ringing but also received a lot of love from people, and that is paramount for us. I always believed that this film would reach the masses."

Sui Dhaaga is the story of how Mamta (Anushka Sharma) and Mauji (Varun Dhawan) make a name for themselves in the tailoring and embroidery industry. Anushka told IANS that taking up Mamta's role was 'risky' as she is completely opposite to Mamta IRL.

Sui Dhaaga opened along with Vishal Bhardwaj's Pataakha, starring Sanya Malhotra and Radhika Madan in lead roles. Pataakha collected a little over Rs 7 crore in the same time Sui Dhaaga made close to Rs 60 crore.

(With inputs from IANS)