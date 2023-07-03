Party Pics: Shweta Bachchan Joined Triptii Dimri And Vicky Kaushal To Celebrate Film Wrap

Shweta Bachchan, Triptii Dimri and Vicky Kaushal attended Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam wrap up party.

It was a star-studded night on Sunday as some of the biggest names in the film fraternity marked their presence at a restaurant in Mumbai to rejoice at the wrap up party of the upcoming romantic-comedy film Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam. Shweta Bachchan, whose son Agastya will be making his debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies this year, wore an olive-green shirt with denims and was pictured while stepping out of her car. Besides her, the lead cast of the film, Triptii Dimri, Vicky Kaushal and Punjabi actor-singer Ammy Virk attended the party, dressed in their party best. Triptii slipped into a green high-slit dress for the occasion while Vicky Kaushal arrived at the party in casual black attire. Ammy Virk amped up his fashion game by attending the party in a blue suit.

Take a look at the film cast's OOTN:

Others from the Bollywood industry also joined in the celebrations. Director Karan Johar, who is gearing up for the release of his film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was pictured at the party alongside Mohabbatein actress Kim Sharma. For the unversed, Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam is backed by Karan Johar. While Kim Sharma wore a blue dress, Karan was seen in a black and blue party outfit.

See how Karan Johar showed up at the party:

Neha Dhupia was also clicked at the party with her husband Angad Bedi. The duo kept their look simple in pastel ensembles. Sisters and Bollywood actresses Neha and Aisha Sharma attended the party in twinning outfits. Both looked equally lovely. Vicky Kaushal's brother also showed up at the party to join in the celebrations. Here are some other pictures from last night:

Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam director Anand Tiwari was spotted at the party with his wife Angira Dhar as he smiled widely for the cameras.

Meanwhile, Neha Dhupia shared an inside picture from the party whereby she and her husband Angad can be seen posing with the star cast Triptii, Vicky and Anand and Vicky's bother Sunny Kaushal. Sharing the picture, Neha wrote, "It's a wrap! See you at the movies."

Take a look at the post here:

The announcement of the film was made by Karan Johar on his Instagram post earlier this year. He wrote, "We're bringing together three absolute POWERHOUSES OF TALENT - Vicky Kaushal, Ammy Virk & Triptii Dimri, led by the supremely talented director Anand Tiwari. Get ready, it will be entertainment unlimited as this yet-to-be-titled film makes its way to the cinema halls on 25th August 2023!"

Take a look at the post here:



Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam marks the first-ever collaboration of actors Vicky Kaushal, Ammy Virk & Triptii Dimri. Triptii was earlier seen in the Netflix original Qala.