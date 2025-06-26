Priyanka Chopra Breaks Silence On 'Don't Look For Virgin Wife' Comment: "Not Me, My Quote Or My Voice"

A viral quote has been making the rounds where Priyanka Chopra has been attributed to have said, "Don't look for a virgin as a wife. Get a woman with good manners. Virginity ends in one night but manners last forever."

The statement is being pulled out of context stating that the Heads of State actress is advising men to not look for a wife who is a virgin. Earlier today, Priyanka Chopra shared a post making such claims on her Instagram story and urged people to not believe everything they see online.

What's Happening

Priyanka Chopra addressed the ongoing viral post on her remark that men should not look for a wife who is a virgin, but rather be with someone who has manners that last forever.

The actress called it out as a fake statement as she shared an Instagram story and wrote, "This is not me, my quote or my voice. Just because it is online, does not make it true. Creating fake content is now an easy way to achieve virality. None of the links or sources attached to this claim, or many others online, are real or credible. Take a minute to cross-check such content and don't believe everything you scroll past. Stay safe online."

Instagram/Priyanka Chopra Jonas

What's Next

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra is gearing up for the release of Heads Of State with Idris Elba and John Cena. She also has SS Rajamouli's SSMB29 with Mahesh Babu, The Bluff, and Citadel Season 2 in her lineup.

In A Nutshell

Priyanka Chopra Jonas refuted the online statements on her 'Don't look for virgin wife' remark. She asked everyone to be safe online and not believe everything they read on social media.