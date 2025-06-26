<i>War 2</i>: Latest Posters Of Hrithik Roshan, Kiara Advani And Jr NTR Take The Internet By Storm

The countdown to Hrithik Roshan's War 2 has officially begun. On Thursday, May 26, the actor unveiled fresh posters of himself, Kiara Advani and Jr NTR from the upcoming action drama, taking the excitement of fans a notch higher.

Hrithik Roshan returns as Major Kabir in War 2. The poster offers a close-up shot of the actor looking fierce. He sports a bruised avatar, holding a weapon, and sporting a grim expression.

The caption read, “This time he is ruthless, merciless, relentless and ready for WAR! Are you? The countdown begins now. 50 Days to War 2.”

Kiara Advani embraces a “lethal” boss-lady charm in the newly released poster. Dressed in an all-black ensemble, the actress strikes a savage pose with a gun in hand. Her bold stance underlines that she's ready to pack some punches in the movie.

“She is lithe, lethal and locked on target. This is WAR!” the caption said.

Meanwhile, Jr NTR appears relentless as he fires a gun and holds a second one in his other hand.

The side note read, “He is resolute and fearless. And he will never stop hunting. WAR is coming!”

War 2, directed by Ayan Mukerji, is the sequel to the 2019 Siddharth Anand directorial War. Recently, Ayan Mukerji opened up about the “huge responsibility” of carrying forward the legacy of the hit franchise.

He said, “It's a huge responsibility to take forward a hugely loved franchise like War and leave your own mark on it. I saw directing War 2 as a relishing opportunity to give a hat-tip to the first film. You can't have fun otherwise while coming on board such a huge blockbuster franchise.”

The director added, “One has to take what has been set and then make the fans of the film and the fans of these gigantic superstars of our country go on a journey that is new, that hopefully leaves them hungry for more. As a director, I have to be honest, I immersed myself in delivering this feeling.”

War 2 will be releasing in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil on August 14, 2025.