Parineeti Chopra's First Look As Saina Nehwal Gets A Big Shout Out From The Badminton Player

Parineeti Chopra might be "nervous" about playing the titular role in the Saina Nehwal biopic but she has no reason to worry as she has the support of the 29-year-old badminton player. On Monday, Saina Nehwal shared a picture of Parineeti from the sets of the biopic, on her Instagram profile and she gave the actress a big shout out. "Looking forward to this journey together," she wrote. Saina also wished the team luck for the project and added, "My best wishes to the team of the Saina Nehwal biopic." Parineeti Chopra thanked the badminton player for her encouraging words and commented on the post: "Thankyou my champion. I am so nervous."

Parineeti Chopra has been undergoing intensive training for her role in the Saina Nehwal biopic. The actress frequently posts pictures from her preparatory session of the film. A few days ago, the actress shared a picture on her Instagram profile, which happened to be from a badminton court. "Me. All day everyday nowadays," Parineeti wrote.

During an interview with news agency IANS earlier this year, Parineeti said that as a part of the film's preparatory session, she binge watched several badminton videos on Saina Nehwal to get her body language right. "The most important advice that I got from my entire training team, Amole Gupte (film's director) Sir and everybody was that I must watch Saina's matches. I haven't watched that many badminton matches and I really want to play exactly the way she plays," said Parineeti.

Earlier, Shraddha Kapoor was to play the lead role in the biopic. She had even started shooting for the film. However, the actress quit the project as she had several other projects in the line-up.

