Parineeti Chopra Sums Up Her Contrasting 'Everyday' Moods In These Pics

Parineeti Chopra has a lot on her platter right now. The actress is currently busy with the preparation of the Saina Nehwal biopic and The Girl On The Train remake. Both the films are "realistic" (her words). On Thursday, the 30-year-old actress posted two drastically different pictures on her Instagram profile. One of the picture happens to be from the sets of the Saina Nehwal biopic, in which she can be seen wiping her face as she sits on a badminton court sans make-up. Parineeti can be seen dressed in a peach top and pair of white shorts in the photograph. She captioned it: "Me. All day everyday nowadays."

Take a look at Parineeti Chopra's post here:

Meanwhile, in a separate picture, the Ishaqzaade actress looks chic in a red outfit and and her make-up is on point. Sharing the stunning picture on Instagram, Parineeti wrote: "Busy with Saina Nehwal prep right now and just came from The Girl On The Train. Both realistic films. Haven't done 'glam' in months. This picture is more for me and less for Instagram."

Check out the aforementioned picture here:

Parineeti has been keeping her Instagram engaged by posting her drastically different looks from her film The Girl On A Train. In one of the pictures, she can be seen as a "raging alcoholic" while in another picture, she can be seen in a horrifyingly bruised state, with blood dripping down her face.

Parineeti Chopra was last seen in the box office debacle Jabariya Jodi, co-starring Sidharth Malhotra. Besides the Saina Nehwal biopic and The Girl On The Train, Parineeti will next be seen in Sandeep Aur Piny Faraar and Bhuj: The Pride Of India.

