The Girl On The Train First Look: 'Bruised' Parineeti Chopra Makes A Startling Appearance

Parineeti Chopra in The Girl On The Train Hindi remake

Highlights 'The Girl On The Train' is expected to release next year Emily Blunt featured in Hollywood's 'The Girl On The Train' "Something I've never done before," Parineeti tweeted

Parineeti Chopra, who stepped into the shoes of Emily Blunt for the Hindi remake of The Girl On The Train, just dropped her first look from the movie. And oh boy, it is rather intense. Following the storyline of Paula Hawkins' 2015 bestseller The Girl On The Train, the film centres around an alcoholic divorcee, who has suffered abuse and gets embroiled in a murder mystery. In The Girl On The Train first look poster, Parineeti's character appears horrifyingly bruised with a head injury and with blood and dripping down her face as she attempts to drown her sorrows and clean up in a bathtub. Parineeti described The Gilr On The Train as: "Something I've never done before. And the most difficult character I have ever played in my life."

This is not for the faint of her:

The Girl On The Train's Hindi remake is being helmed by Ribhu Dasgupta. The Hollywood film, starring Emily Blunt as The Girl On The Train and produced by Steven Spielberg's DreamWorks Pictures, released in 2016 to much critical acclaim. About filling in for Emily Blunt in the Hindi version, Parineeti said in a statement: "I am super excited to be shooting this film because this is a role that I have never experienced before, read before and I think the audience has never experienced this kind of acting piece from me. It's a complete contrast to the kind of personality that is associated with me, so I am excited as an actor to do something completely new," reported IANS.

The Girl On The Train went on floors in July this year. Parineeti had earlier said that just to remain in the mood of the character, she would like to finish the shooting schedule at one go in London: "For me to remain in the mood and for the crew to remain in the flow of things we decided to shoot this film in one schedule in England. We will be going in July." The Girl On The Train is expected to release in 2020.

