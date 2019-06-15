Parineeti Chopra Shares An Update On The Girl On The Train

Parineeti Chopra shared this picture on Instagram. (Image courtesy: parineetichopra )

Highlights Parineeti shared a pic about her film 'The Girl On The Train' The film is the Hindi remake of Hollywood thriller of the same name The lead role was played by Emily Blunt in the original 2016 film

Parineeti Chopra, who has been roped in for the official Hindi remake of Hollywood thriller The Girl On The Train, shared a glimpse from her ongoing preparation for the Ribhu Dasgupta-directed film. On Saturday, Parineeti shared a picture of her copy of the film's script along with her favourite coffee mug, which she has kept with her for the last 7 years. The Girl On The Train is based on Paula Hawkins' 2015 bestseller of the same name and in the film, Parineeti will play the role of an alcoholic divorcee, originally played by Emily Blunt.

In her latest post, Parineeti also said she can't live without her old coffee mug, which was her brother Sahaj Chopra's "first ever gift" to her, and that she takes it everywhere. Posting the photo, Parineeti wrote: "Preparation #GirlOnTheTrain (Also meet my 7 years old coffee mug that I cannot live without! I use it everyday. Take it everywhere. It was Sahaj's first ever gift to me so its super super special)."

Take a look:

Announcing the film, Parineeti shared a post on social media on April 24 and wrote: "Excited, nervous but honoured to be filling in the shoes of Emily Blunt for the hindi adaptation of The Girl On The Train."

Earlier, speaking about her role in the film, Parineeti told news agency IANS: "I am super excited to be shooting this film because this is a role that I have never experienced before, read before and I think the audience has never experienced this kind of acting piece from me... So I am excited as an actor to do something completely new."

The 30-year-old actress also revealed that she will head to England to shot one schedule of the film soon. "For me to remain in the mood and for the crew to remain in the flow of things we decided to shoot this film in one schedule in England. We will be going in July," she told IANS.

Ribhu Dasgupta, on working with Parineeti, told news agency PTI: "The character is edgy, dark, and gritty along with being extremely emotional. So it is great to team up with someone like Parineeti, who is an extremely sincere actor and a powerful performer."

In The Girl On The Train, Parineeti will play the role of an alcoholic divorcee, who gets involved in a missing person's investigation. In the original 2016 film, the role was played by Emily Blunt, who even received critical acclaim for her performance.

The film, which will be produced by Reliance Entertainment, is expected to release next year.