Parineeti Chopra Braces For Comparisons With Original Girl On The Train Emily Blunt

Actress Parineeti Chopra, set to start the official remake of The Girl On The Train, knows comparisons with Emily Blunt who played the protagonist in the Hollywood thriller, are inevitable. Parineeti says she found Emily Blunt's performance in the movie mind-blowing. "It is a privilege for me to play the character that she has played so brilliantly on screen. The restrain and range she showed as an actor while playing a girl who is troubled and battling herself in the film showed what a fantastic actor she is," Parineeti said in a statement.

"When any actor does a remake of a loved film, there are expectations to match the original, if not better it. So, I realise that audience will look at our film and draw comparisons to the original as well as compare my portrayal of the protagonist versus Emily's," she added.

She said the best way to deal with it is to "embrace the fact that parallels will be drawn."

"Since the original film was so well-received by people, I'm hoping my film will also receive equal acclaim. I'm not thinking too much about the comparisons because I want to do my best to bring this character to life for Indian audiences," Parineeti said.

Based on the 2015 bestseller by Paula Hawkins, the film narrates the story of a divorcee woman who gets entangled in a missing persons' investigation that throws her life to the brink.

For Parineeti, watching Emily's version of the story is a great reference point, and said: "I have always wanted to challenge myself and enjoy the process of acting. This role gives me an opportunity to do just that and showcase my versatility even more. I hope it will be interesting for people to see how Emily and I performed the same role with our individual uniqueness."

To be produced by Reliance Entertainment, the film will be directed by Ribhu Dasgupta.