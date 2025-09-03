Parineeti Chopra's August Photo Dump Is All About Glamour, Shoot Diaries And Pregnancy Celebration

Parineeti Chopra and her husband, Raghav Chadha, are expecting their first child together. The couple shared the news in a joint Instagram post last month. Now, the actress has shared a photo dump from August on her feed, and it seems like the celebration has not stopped.

The opening frame featured Parineeti standing in her vanity van. She wore an off-shoulder white dress in the picture. Next, there was a shot of plates filled with mango and guava. The actress also shared a glimpse of the cake they used to announce their pregnancy. The white-and-gold cake had "1 + 1 = 3" written on it, complete with baby footprints as part of the design.

Further in the post, Parineeti included behind-the-scenes moments from her shoot in Delhi. She also shared pictures of spending a quiet day with her husband, Raghav. The couple hosted a game day at home, enjoying homemade vada pav while playing dominoes.

In the caption, Parineeti explained each picture with a short description and wrote, "Random tidbits from August:

1. Makeup van lighting is better than professional lighting.

2. Can never choose between mango and guava.

3. It was a real cake.

4. Dilli mein shooting.

5. Game day requires homemade vada pav.

6. Peacock mom dad and baby.

7. Rain, chai and Ragaii (waah poem).

8. Sunflowers might be my new fav.

9. Thoda sa shopping."

Have a look here:

Parineeti and Raghav's relationship first sparked dating rumours in March 2023. The two got engaged that May at Kapurthala House in New Delhi and later got married in September in a grand ceremony at The Leela Palace, Udaipur.

On the work front, Parineeti Chopra was last seen in Imtiaz Ali's Amar Singh Chamkila opposite Diljit Dosanjh. She is now gearing up for her OTT debut in a Netflix mystery thriller directed by Rensil D'Silva, also featuring Anup Soni, Jennifer Winget, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Soni Razdan and others.