Kunal Kohli On Shahid Kapoor-Priyanka Chopra's Rumoured Romance During <i>Teri Meri Kahaani</i> Shoot: "There Are Days When They Are Not Talking"

After Shahid Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra's chemistry in Vishal Bhardwaj's Kaminey, filmmaker Kunal Kohli brought them together again in his 2012 film Teri Meri Kahaani. At the time, the two were rumoured to be dating off-screen as well.

Kunal Kohli has now opened up about working with actors who are in a relationship.

Speaking to Faridoon Shahryar, he said, "It's actually not fun because there are days when they are not talking. Then, the director has to take care of the situation, but not if that person is Priyanka Chopra. She is the best person to work with, thorough professional, best for production and director, lovely person."

He went on to praise the actress further, saying, "When you feel anytime that something is going wrong on the set, you just look at her and she is okay. She will give you that confidence. She is just one of the best people to work with. I hope I work with her in life soon."

When asked if real-life relationships help with on-screen chemistry, Kunal Kohli replied, "No, the real-life romance doesn't help in bringing spark in film. The spark should be in the script and the actors should be good."

Teri Meri Kahaani opened to positive reviews and performed well at the box office. While Shahid Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra never confirmed their relationship, questions about their pairing still surface.

During promotions for his upcoming film Deva, Shahid was asked by Bollywood Hungama who would give him tough competition in a dance-off with a co-star.

He said, "There are so many girls who are fantastic dancers. A lot of them I worked with already. Priyanka was a very good dancer, Deepika was a very good dancer. I enjoyed dancing with Pooja in this film (Deva). Kiara is a good dancer, but we have not danced together. Even Amrita was a good dancer when I worked with her. They are all good. I have never done a song with Katrina but she is a fantastic dancer."

