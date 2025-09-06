Paparazzo On How He Got A Viral Shot Of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Daughter: "Aaradhya <i>Ko Dekhne Ke Liye</i> Public <i>Pagal Thi</i>"

Recently, a popular paparazzo revealed how the public was eager to catch a glimpse of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's daughter Aaradhya when she was born in 2011. While the actress was extremely protective of her firstborn and shielded her from photographers, there was a lot of curiosity about capturing her daughter's first picture.

What's Happening

Popular paparazzo Manav Manglani revealed how he was the first photographer to click the viral shot of Aishwarya's daughter Aaradhya.

He appeared on Kunickaa Sadanand's podcast, where he revealed that it happened at the airport. Aishwarya was travelling with Aaradhya, and in that rare moment, his team caught a glimpse of her daughter, which instantly went viral.

Manav said, "Aaradhya ko dekhne ke liye public anxious thi, pagal thi. Aishwarya ki beti hai, she has to come out. Apna face toh dikhaye. Aishwarya khud nahi kar rahi, koi toh le ke aaye. That was the shot of the day. I got calls from channels, papers, everyone… The whole globe was waiting for that one look of Aaradhya, kaisi lag rahi hogi. Aishwarya was at her peak and the most beautiful.(The public was anxious, crazy to see Aaradhya. She is Aishwarya's daughter, she has to come out. Show your face. Aishwarya herself wasn't doing it, so someone had to bring her out. That was the shot of the day. I got calls from channels, newspapers, everyone... the whole world was waiting to see that one look of Aaradhya, what she looked like.")

Furthermore, he added, "I think 6 mahine-ek saal tak toh nikli hi nahi thi… I got to know ki domestic airport pe she's taking her out somewhere. I knew ek angle se nahi milega, 3-4 chahiye honge aage peeche. (I think she wasn't seen for six months to a year... I heard she was going to be at the domestic airport somewhere. I knew one angle wouldn't be enough; we needed three or four from the front and back.")

At that time, some criticised the paparazzi culture for invading a child's privacy, while others understood the natural curiosity surrounding Aishwarya's daughter.

How Times Have Changed

Manav Manglani then revealed that today things have changed, and Aaradhya is "confident" when it comes to being photographed by the paparazzi.

He also mentioned that Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's son Taimur is interactive with the camera. However, photographers have stopped clicking pictures after requests from the parents.

In A Nutshell

