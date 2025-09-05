"Ranbir Kapoor-Katrina Kaif's Viral Ibiza Pictures Were Leaked By Someone Very Close To Them": Paparazzo

Back in 2013, pictures of Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif relaxing on a beach in Ibiza went viral. They were reportedly dating but had not yet confirmed their relationship. The leaked pictures sparked widespread discussion about the privacy of celebrities. Recently, popular paparazzo Manav Manglani confirmed that the photos were not taken by paparazzi or tourists.

What's Happening

Manav Manglani, one of the most successful names in the world of paparazzi photographers, recently spoke about revealing several Bollywood romances on Kunickaa Sadanand's podcast.

He said that he never deletes images or videos, as they are bound to emerge sooner or later.

Manav explained, "Aaj nahi toh kal niklega hi niklega, ghar pe thodi affair karne waala hai (The photos will come out sooner or later; it's not like they're going to lock themselves inside the house). It's not a one-night fling, is it? But these are the pictures that go viral the most... The last leak was Ranbir and Katrina on that beach. That was a long time ago."

When Kunickaa expressed surprise that the pictures were leaked, Manav said, "That was leaked by someone very close to them..."

He also added that he doesn't know exactly who revealed it.

Manav Manglani further shared that he was the first to photograph Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif together when they were leaving a Diwali party once. He also captured pictures of Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday during their dating phase.

About Ranbir Kapoor And Katrina Kaif's Leaked Pictures

Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif expressed great disappointment when their Ibiza pictures were leaked online. Katrina had even written an open letter, acknowledging the public interest in celebrities' personal lives; however, she emphasised that this was a breach of trust.

The incident sparked widespread debates on paparazzi culture and raised questions about how far the media should go and whether they know their boundaries when covering celebrities' lives.

In A Nutshell

Manav Manglani recently revealed that the much-talked-about pictures of Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor from their Ibiza holiday were leaked by someone "close to them." The paparazzo also added that he does not know who exactly was responsible.