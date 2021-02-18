'Pajama Pawrty:' The Two Elements Of Fun In Mahira Khan's Video

A still from the video Mahira Khan shared. (Image courtesy: mahirahkhan)

Actress Mahira Khan is the latest addition to the list of celebrities who have joined the "pawri ho rahi hai" craze. The hilarious trend has taken over the Internet since last week, all thanks to Pakistani influencer Dananeer's video, and Mahira Khan participated in it with a new twist - a pyjama pawrty. The actress, on Thursday, shared a video of herself and her group dancing to the musical rendition of the viral dialogue made by YouTuber Yashraj Mukhate. She also wrote a note for Dananeer in her post. "My new jam. You're suppaa my love. Dananeer, may your future be bright. Shine on! Ameen. Pajaaamaaaa pawrty featuring Momal Sheikh, Sarah Ajmal and Seher Hafeez," wrote Mahira.

See Mahira Khan's hilarious post here:

In Dananeer's video, she can be heard saying "Yeh humari car hain, aur ye hum hain, aur yaha pe humari pawri (as in party) ho rahi hai." Her video caught the attention of Indian netizens after Yashraj Mukhate gave it a musical twist.

Mahira Khan is a renowned actress in Pakistan. She is known for her performances in films like Bol, Ho Mann Jahaan, 7 Din Mohabbat In, Superstar and TV shows like Humsafar, Sadqay Tumhare and Shehr-e-Zaat. She will next be seen in The Legend Of Maula Jatt, in which she will share screen space with her Humsafar co-star Fawad Khan. Mahira Khan stepped into Bollywood with Shah Rukh Khan's 2017 film Raees.

Mahira has also hosted several Pakistani award shows like 1st Hum Awards, and 14th Lux Style Awards.