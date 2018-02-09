PadMan: Akshay Kumar And Twinkle Khanna Screen Film For Sridevi, Janhvi And Others

Akshay Kumar's PadMan hit the screens today

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: February 09, 2018 13:56 IST
4 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
PadMan: Akshay Kumar And Twinkle Khanna Screen Film For Sridevi, Janhvi And Others

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna at PadMan screening

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Sridevi came with daughters Janhvi and Khushi
  2. Mouni Roy, Akshay's Gold co-star, was also there
  3. PadMan is produced by Twinkle Khanna
Akshay Kumar's much-anticipated film PadMan hit the screens today. Ahead of the release, on Thursday evening, Akshay and Twinkle Khanna (PadMan producer) screened their film for their celeb friends. Sridevi and daughters Janhvi, Khushi, Karan Johar, Bhumi Pednekar (Akshay's Toilet: Ek Prem Katha co-star), Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana, Sonali Bendre, Gayatri Oberoi, Aditi Rao Hydari, Mouni Roy (Akshay's co-star of upcoming film Gold) and several other celebs came for the special screening of PadMan, hosted at Yash Raj Films' studio. Twinkle reached the venue minus Akshay. However, the couple left together and were all smiles for the paparazzi. Last month, Akshay had hosted another screening of PadMan, where his son Aarav was also photographed.

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna were colour-coordinated in black.
 
akshay kumar ndtv

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna at PadMan screening


Sridevi came with Janhvi and Khushi. Janhvi's Dhadak co-star Ishaan Khatter was also there and was photographed along with his mom Neelima Azeem.
 
sridevi ndtv

Sridevi and Janhvi at PadMan screening

 
sridevi ndtv

Khushi Kapoor with Sridevi arrive for screening


Mouni Roy waved at the paparazzi with a big smile.
 
mouni roy ndtv

Mouni Roy was also invited


Bareilly Ki Barfi co-stars Kriti Sanon and Ayushmann Khurrana posed together.
 
ayushmann ndtv

Kriti Sanon and Ayushmanna Khurrana photographed together


Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan also came to watch PadMan.
 
arjun kapoor ndtv

Arjun Kapoor and Varun Dhawan arrive for screening

 
karan johar ndtv

Karan Johar at the special screening


Karan Johar also reviewed the film and wrote, "Padman is such an exceptionally intended and relevant film! So proud of @mrsfunnybones to begin her foray as a producer with such an important film! Huge Congratulations to #Balki @sonamakapoor @radhika_apte @kriarj @akshaykumar."
 

Here are the other guests who watched PadMan.
 
padman ndtv

padman ndtv


Comments
Close [X]
PadMan is based on Arunachalam Muruganantham, the entrepreneur who invented low-cost sanitary pad making machine. Akshay plays Mr Muruganantham and co-stars with Radhika Apte and Sonam Kapoor. PadMan is directed by R Balki and is Twinkle Khanna's first film as a producer.

Various celebrities took up the 'PadMan Challenge' which was initiated by Mr Muruganantham last week. In the challenge, the celebs posed with a sanitary pad in hand to tell people that 'there's nothing to be ashamed about periods.' The 'PadMan Challenge' became a instant hit on social media.
 

Trending

padman screeningAkshay KumarTwinkle Khanna

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Tax CalculatorSouth Africa vs IndiaIPL Auction 2018LIVE TVMaldivesAuto Expo 2018

................................ Advertisement ................................