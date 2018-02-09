PadMan: Akshay Kumar And Twinkle Khanna Screen Film For Sridevi, Janhvi And Others

Akshay Kumar's much-anticipated film PadMan hit the screens today. Ahead of the release, on Thursday evening, Akshay and Twinkle Khanna (PadMan producer) screened their film for their celeb friends. Sridevi and daughters Janhvi, Khushi, Karan Johar, Bhumi Pednekar (Akshay's Toilet: Ek Prem Katha co-star), Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana, Sonali Bendre, Gayatri Oberoi, Aditi Rao Hydari, Mouni Roy (Akshay's co-star of upcoming film Gold) and several other celebs came for the special screening of PadMan, hosted at Yash Raj Films' studio. Twinkle reached the venue minus Akshay. However, the couple left together and were all smiles for the paparazzi. Last month, Akshay had hosted another screening of PadMan, where his son Aarav was also photographed.
Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna were colour-coordinated in black.
Sridevi came with Janhvi and Khushi. Janhvi's Dhadak co-star Ishaan Khatter was also there and was photographed along with his mom Neelima Azeem.
Mouni Roy waved at the paparazzi with a big smile.
Bareilly Ki Barfi co-stars Kriti Sanon and Ayushmann Khurrana posed together.
Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan also came to watch PadMan.
Karan Johar also reviewed the film and wrote, "Padman is such an exceptionally intended and relevant film! So proud of @mrsfunnybones to begin her foray as a producer with such an important film! Huge Congratulations to #Balki @sonamakapoor @radhika_apte @kriarj @akshaykumar."
Here are the other guests who watched PadMan.
Various celebrities took up the 'PadMan Challenge' which was initiated by Mr Muruganantham last week. In the challenge, the celebs posed with a sanitary pad in hand to tell people that 'there's nothing to be ashamed about periods.' The 'PadMan Challenge' became a instant hit on social media.