'Padmaavat' Star Ranveer Singh Calls Film's 100 Plus Crore A 'Relief'

Highlights
- "It's overwhelming and humbling," Ranveer said
- "Padmaavat" has so far earned Rs 114 crore
#Padmaavat is @RanveerOfficial's third film to cross 100 cr mark [#RamLeela, #BajiraoMastani]... Incidentally, all three were helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali... At the speed it's racing, #Padmaavat may turn out to be Ranveer's HIGHEST GROSSER, surpassing #BajiraoMastani.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 29, 2018
"I'm delighted about my personal milestones, but more than that I feel extremely happy for Sanjay sir, whose vision is being celebrated not just by the audiences in India but also the world over," Ranveer told IANS.
Ranveer had earlier revealed that many people had suggested him not to play a negative character. However, he took the role of Khilji as a challenge. "When I was offered "Padmaavat", most people were of the opinion that a hero should not play the anti-hero. But I believed otherwise. I saw Khilji as a challenge for me, as an actor. And I wanted to take the challenge up. I took a big risk with this character and it's wonderful to see my gamble pay off," he told PTI.
On Monday, Ranveer also received an 'award' from his idol Amitabh Bachchan.
Mujhe mera award mil gaya @SrBachchanpic.twitter.com/zlo9B6G2od— Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) January 29, 2018
The earth-shattering box office numbers of "Padmaavat" has also made Deepika the 'undisputed Queen of Rs 100 crore club.'
Deepika has emerged the undisputed Queen of 100 cr Club... #Padmaavat is @deepikapadukone's seventh film to cross 100 cr mark [#ChennaiExpress, #HNY, #YJHD, #BajiraoMastani, #RamLeela, #Race2]... The HIGHEST by any leading lady... An enviable track record!— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 29, 2018
(With IANS and PTI inputs)