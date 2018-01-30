"Padmaavat" Star Ranveer Singh Calls Film's 100 Plus Crore A 'Relief'

Ranveer Singh, who plays Alauddin Khilji in "Padmaavat" said, "As an artiste, I feel fulfilled. Honestly, it's a relief to be validated in this way"

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: January 30, 2018 13:29 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
'Padmaavat' Star Ranveer Singh Calls Film's 100 Plus Crore A 'Relief'

Ranveer Singh in "Padmaavat" (Image courtesy: ranveersingh)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. "It's overwhelming and humbling," Ranveer said
  2. "Padmaavat" has so far earned Rs 114 crore
  3. "Padmaavat" has so far earned Rs 114 crore
Ranveer Singh's "Padmaavat" crossed Rs 100 crore-mark at the box office within just four days of its release. "It's a relief," said the actor, who plays Alauddin Khilji in the film, also starring Deepika Padukone as Rani Padmavati and Shahid Kapoor as Maharawal Ratan Singh. "As an artiste, I feel fulfilled. Honestly, it's a relief to be validated in this way. It's overwhelming and humbling to witness the kind of reaction that the film and my performance has received," Ranveer told news agency IANS. "Padmaavat", directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, has so far earned Rs 114 crore. It is Ranveer's third film to cross the 100 crore-mark at the box office, after Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela and Bajirao Mastani, both directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.
 

"I'm delighted about my personal milestones, but more than that I feel extremely happy for Sanjay sir, whose vision is being celebrated not just by the audiences in India but also the world over," Ranveer told IANS.

Ranveer had earlier revealed that many people had suggested him not to play a negative character. However, he took the role of Khilji as a challenge. "When I was offered "Padmaavat", most people were of the opinion that a hero should not play the anti-hero. But I believed otherwise. I saw Khilji as a challenge for me, as an actor. And I wanted to take the challenge up. I took a big risk with this character and it's wonderful to see my gamble pay off," he told PTI.

On Monday, Ranveer also received an 'award' from his idol Amitabh Bachchan.
 

The earth-shattering box office numbers of "Padmaavat" has also made Deepika the 'undisputed Queen of Rs 100 crore club.'
 

Comments
Close [X]
"Padmaavat" released on January 25, amid violent protests by fringe group Karni Sena.

(With IANS and PTI inputs)
 

Trending

padmaavatRanveer Singh

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
DavosPM ModiBudget 2018PadmaavatICC Under-19 World CupSouth Africa vs IndiaIPL Auction 2018Price ComparisonDealsGDP Growth

................................ Advertisement ................................