'Padmaavat' Star Ranveer Singh Got His 'Award' - A Note From Idol Amitabh Bachchan

Mujhe mera award mil gaya @SrBachchanpic.twitter.com/zlo9B6G2od— Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) January 29, 2018
On Big B's 75th birthday, fanboy Ranveer Singh declared October 11 as 'Amitabh Bachchan Day.'
Happy Amitabh Bachchan Day to all ! @SrBachchan#greatestofalltimepic.twitter.com/RRphkbfnEg— Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) October 10, 2017
Most of the reviews have singled out Ranveer's performance as the menacing Khilji. He earlier revealed that most people suggested him not to play an anti-hero. However, Ranveer's dedication has paid off (quite well). "When I was offered "Padmaavat", most people were of the opinion that a hero should not play the anti-hero. But I believed otherwise. I saw Khilji as a challenge for me, as an actor. And I wanted to take the challenge up. I took a big risk with this character and it's wonderful to see my gamble pay off," he told news agency PTI.
Deepika Padukone plays Rani Padmavati in "Padmaavat". She had committed jauhar, along with several other Rajput women, when Alauddin Khilji invaded the fort. Shahid plays Maharawal Ratan Singh, Deepika's husband in the film.
Trade analyst Taran Adarsh yesterday reported that "Padmaavat" is Ranveer's third film to cross the 100 crore-mark at the box office and added that it might become the actor's highest-grossing films so far.
#Padmaavat is @RanveerOfficial's third film to cross 100 cr mark [#RamLeela, #BajiraoMastani]... Incidentally, all three were helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali... At the speed it's racing, #Padmaavat may turn out to be Ranveer's HIGHEST GROSSER, surpassing #BajiraoMastani.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 29, 2018
Deepika has emerged the undisputed Queen of 100 cr Club... #Padmaavat is @deepikapadukone's seventh film to cross 100 cr mark [#ChennaiExpress, #HNY, #YJHD, #BajiraoMastani, #RamLeela, #Race2]... The HIGHEST by any leading lady... An enviable track record!— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 29, 2018
"Padmaavat" directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali is Deepika and Ranveer's third film with the filmmaker after Ram-Leela and Bajirao Mastani.