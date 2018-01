'Padmaavat' Star Ranveer Singh Got His 'Award' - A Note From Idol Amitabh Bachchan

Highlights "Mujhe mera award mil gaya," Ranveer wrote "Padmaavat" is Ranveer's third film to cross the 100 crore-mark Deepika Padukone plays Rani Padmavati in "Padmaavat"

#Padmaavat is @RanveerOfficial's third film to cross 100 cr mark [#RamLeela, #BajiraoMastani]... Incidentally, all three were helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali... At the speed it's racing, #Padmaavat may turn out to be Ranveer's HIGHEST GROSSER, surpassing #BajiraoMastani. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 29, 2018

Deepika has emerged the undisputed Queen of 100 cr Club... #Padmaavat is @deepikapadukone's seventh film to cross 100 cr mark [#ChennaiExpress, #HNY, #YJHD, #BajiraoMastani, #RamLeela, #Race2]... The HIGHEST by any leading lady... An enviable track record! — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 29, 2018

Superstar Amitabh Bachchan has sent a handwritten note and flowers to "" star Ranveer Singh, he recently tweeted. Ranveer shared Big B's note and flowers and wrote, "." However, he didn't reveal what Big B wrote to him. "" stars Ranveer Singh as Alauddin Khijli. Earlier, at the NDTV Indian of the Year Awards, Ranveer, a self-proclaimed Amitabh Bachchan fan, confessed that he's inspired by Big B. "I am a Hindi film fan first, then an actor. And if you are a Hindi film fan, you are an Amitabh Bachchan fan," he said. Here's what Ranveer Singh shared.On Big B's 75th birthday, fanboy Ranveer Singh declared October 11 as 'Amitabh Bachchan Day .'Most of the reviews have singled out Ranveer's performance as the menacing Khilji . He earlier revealed that most people suggested him not to play an anti-hero. However, Ranveer's dedication has paid off (quite well). "When I was offered "", most people were of the opinion that a hero should not play the anti-hero. But I believed otherwise. I saw Khilji as a challenge for me, as an actor. And I wanted to take the challenge up. I took a big risk with this character and it's wonderful to see my gamble pay off," he told news agency PTI.Deepika Padukone plays Rani Padmavati in "". She had committed, along with several other Rajput women, when Alauddin Khilji invaded the fort. Shahid plays Maharawal Ratan Singh, Deepika's husband in the film.Trade analyst Taran Adarsh yesterday reported that "" is Ranveer's third film to cross the 100 crore-mark at the box office and added that it might become the actor's highest-grossing films so far. Meanwhile, Mr Adarsh also reported that with the film's earth-shattering box office numbers, Deepika has become the 'undisputed Queen of Rs 100 crore club.' "" is Deepika's seventh film to cross Rs 100-crore mark." directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali is Deepika and Ranveer's third film with the filmmaker afterand