Deepika Padukone plays Rani Padmini of Chittor in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: January 24, 2018 22:41 IST
Padmaavat: For Deepika Padukone, The Jauhar Scene Has Been 'Most Special And Challenging'

Deepika Padukone in Padmaavat (Image courtesy: YouTube)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. "It was the most special, challenging moments as an actor," wrote Deepika
  2. "Was truly special shooting the scene over a couple of days," she added
  3. Padmaavat releases on Thursday
Deepika Padukone, who plays Rani Padmini of Chittor in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat, revealed that the jauhar scene in the film has by far been her 'most special and challenging' moment as an actress. Rani Padmini has performed jauhar (or self-immolation), along with several Rajput women to evade captured by Alauddin Khilji. Deepika has been receiving compliments for her role in the film and replying to one such tweet, the actress mentioned about the scene. "The jauhar scene is by far my most special & challenging moments as an actor. I cannot wait for you to witness it," she wrote. "It was truly special shooting that scene over a couple of days," Deepika wrote to another user. Padmaavat releases on Thursday.

Read Deepika's tweet here.
 

Padmaavat also stars Ranveer Singh as Alauddin Khilji and Shahid Kapoor plays Maharawal Ratan Singh (Rani Padmini's husband). Special screenings of the film was held in some cities and Padmaavat has so far received positive reviews.

Padmavat's release date was postponed by over a month due to huge protests by several Rajput groups. CBFC passed the film with 5 modifications (including the title) a few weeks ago. However, some states banned the film. Last week, the Supreme Court stayed the ban and gave a green signal for Padmaavat's release. The film was earlier titled Padmavati.

Padmaavat also stars Aditi Rao Hydari and Jim Sarbh. It was earlier scheduled to clash with Akshay Kumar's PadMan, but after a request from Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the actor shifted his film's release date to February 9.
 

