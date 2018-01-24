Padmaavat: For Deepika Padukone, The Jauhar Scene Has Been 'Most Special And Challenging'

Deepika Padukone, who plays Rani Padmini of Chittor in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat, revealed that the jauhar scene in the film has by far been her 'most special and challenging' moment as an actress. Rani Padmini has performed jauhar (or self-immolation), along with several Rajput women to evade captured by Alauddin Khilji. Deepika has been receiving compliments for her role in the film and replying to one such tweet, the actress mentioned about the scene. "The jauhar scene is by far my most special & challenging moments as an actor. I cannot wait for you to witness it," she wrote. "It was truly special shooting that scene over a couple of days," Deepika wrote to another user. Padmaavat releases on Thursday.
Wow!Thank You so much Ram!Yes,the Jauhar scene is by faaaar my most special & challenging moments as an actor!& I cannot wait for you to witness it!Lots of Love! @Ramkamalhttps://t.co/FWuhEvbd4T— Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) January 24, 2018
Padmaavat also stars Ranveer Singh as Alauddin Khilji and Shahid Kapoor plays Maharawal Ratan Singh (Rani Padmini's husband). Special screenings of the film was held in some cities and Padmaavat has so far received positive reviews.
Padmaavat also stars Aditi Rao Hydari and Jim Sarbh. It was earlier scheduled to clash with Akshay Kumar's PadMan, but after a request from Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the actor shifted his film's release date to February 9.