<i>Paatal Lok</i>'s Jaideep Ahlawat's Father Dies; Actor Reaches Delhi

Paatal Lok star Jaideep Ahlawat's father died on Tuesday, which led the actor to rush to Delhi to be with his family during this difficult time, as per a Pinkvilla report. As the actor was spotted at Delhi airport, he was seen making phone calls.

During an earlier interview, Jaideep Ahlawat revealed both his parents were teachers, who were retired at the time of the interview.

He also shared how it was his father who supported him unflinchingly so that he could pursue a career in acting. According to the actor, when he told his parents he wanted to join Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), his father was encouraging about his choice.

"If he fails, he'll do farming," his father said at the time.

Initially, he participated in stage performances in Punjab and Haryana while he was still studying. After finishing his studies, he moved to Mumbai in 2008 to pursue a career in movies.

For the uninitiated, Jaideep made his Hindi film debut with a negative role in Priyadarshan's 2010 film Khatta Meetha. He also appeared in Aakrosh along with Ajay Devgn in the same year.

The turning point in his career came in 2012 when he played the role of Shahid Khan in Gangs of Wasseypur.

He will be next seen in one of Amazon Prime's most anticipated show Paatal Lok season 2, where he will be reprising his role of Hathiram Chaudhary.

