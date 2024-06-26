'Our Precious Baby Is About To Arrive': Prince-Yuvika Announce Pregnancy

Yuvika Chaudhary shared this image. (courtesy: yuvikachaudhary)

Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary are expecting their first child. Nearly two months after dismissing pregnancy rumours, the couple announced the good news on Tuesday. The actor shared a picture on social media featuring a toy car placed next to his own red car. The caption read, "Hi everyone, I'm finding it hard to express my feelings right now because I'm incredibly happy, yet nervous, and also deeply thankful to God and my parents. I'm super excited because our precious baby is about to arrive very soon. From now on, everything will revolve around our baby."

Prince Narula added, "Yuvika, you'll now be on the second number for my mom and dad, as our life's centre is about to arrive. I've worked so hard for this moment, and whenever I become a father, I want everything to be perfect for our child, just like all parents do. These were my dreams too, just as my parents raised and molded me into a good person with a loving heart. I also aim to raise our child to be a good person from day one, continuing on the journey we've experienced together since we first found out we were pregnant."

"Every moment, from joyful scans to tears and laughter at home, we have cherished. Thanks to God for blessing us with such happiness. Baby, you have given me the greatest gift of my life, and with this gift, our parents will get to relive their joy once again. I can't wait for grandma, grandpa, grandma, and grandpa to see how they'll help you grow. They'll teach you English, Punjabi, and Hindi. Baby, I love you, and remember, in a few days you'll be my number 2," he concluded.

For the unversed, the pregnancy rumours began after Prince Narula appeared on Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa's podcast, where he dropped hints about their impending parenthood.

During the conversation, Bharti jokingly asked Prince Narula when she could expect to see him and Yuvika as parents. To this, Prince replied, "Jald hi (Very soon)." Since then, rumours have been rife about their pregnancy. However, the couple dismissed the rumours in April this year.

On why they waited till now, Prince explained that they had long been planning for a child but decided to wait until they settled in their own home in Mumbai. He said, "Mujhe bacha tab karna tha jab Mumbai mein mera ghar ho. Speed mein bhagna na ho, har cheez ke liye time ho. (I wanted to have a child when I had my own home in Mumbai. I didn't want to rush, I wanted time for everything.)"

Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary met on the set of Bigg Boss 9. Soon after, the couple began dating and got married on October 12, 2018, in Mumbai.