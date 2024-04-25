Prince Narula And Yuvika Chaudhary On Pregnancy Rumours: 'Not True At All'

Yuvika Chaudhary shared this image. (courtesy: yuvikachaudhary)

Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary are not expecting their first child. Recently, the couple denied these rumours. In a chat with Hindustan Times, Yuvika Chaudhary expressed amusement at the rumours and wondered how they began circulating. She said, "Well, it is not at all true. We are not pregnant. I don't know how these rumours started, and found them amusing. I wondered how the world knew about my pregnancy before me. People find something to write about and things just escalate. So, there is no point reacting to it. I just read about the reports and laughed."

For the unversed, the pregnancy rumours began after Prince Narula appeared on Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa's podcast, where he dropped hints about their impending parenthood.

During the conversation, Bharti jokingly asked Prince Narula when she could expect to see him and Yuvika as parents. To this, Prince replied, "Jald hi (Very soon)." Since then, rumours have been rife about their pregnancy. However, there has been no official confirmation from the actors on this matter.

Addressing what took them so long, Prince explained that they had long been planning for a child but decided to wait until they settled in their own home in Mumbai. He said, "Mujhe bacha tab karna tha jab Mumbai mein mera ghar ho. Speed mein bhagna na ho, har cheez ke liye time ho. (I wanted to have a child when I had my own home in Mumbai. I didn't want to rush, I wanted time for everything.)

For the unversed, Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary met on the set of Bigg Boss 9. Soon after, the couple began dating and got married on October 12, 2018, in Mumbai.